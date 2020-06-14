7650 Ebson DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This lake front mobile home has 2 spacious bedrooms and a modern full tiled bathroom. With 3 new wall Split Air conditioning and heating units, this home will stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. This unit has 672 square foot of air conditioned living space with a 336 square foot screened in lanai and 336 square foot carport.



This home is in great condition and will not last long. Look at the photos before asking to see the home.



We are looking for a stable long term tenant with income of at least $2,400 per month.



PETS ALLOWED, we charge $250 per pet non refundable fee and an additional $25 per pet per month.



The application and background fee is $100 per adult, we are asking that if you be honest with the application and answer all questions truthfully as I will find out. If you make false statements on the rental application, you will automatically be denied.