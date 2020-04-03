All apartments in Springfield
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

4900 E 11th Street

4900 East 11th Street · (850) 960-8646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 East 11th Street, Springfield, FL 32404

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
MOVE-IN READY! Must Qualify / Show Income. Contact Ellen Scott:850-249-4470 for more info & to apply today! Totally Renovated! Feels Brand New! 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Townhome-Style Home FOR RENT in the improved Fox Run Townhomes in Panama City, FL for only $1,350/Month (utilities not included). $1,150 Security Deposit - $50 Application Fee. Centrally located in the area, ONLY 15 minutes away from Tyndall AFB, Lynn Haven, and the Hathaway Bridge! Only 5 minutes from Callaway, and located only 1 mile away from the nearest WalMart & many other shops & eateries. NO PETS. Washer/Dryer hookups in your unit. 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, Approx. 1,100 SQ FT, Open Floorplan CLEAN. Is about 100 SQ FT larger than other units w/ Large Balcony off the Master. HUGE MILITARY DISCOUNT! Contact Ellen for Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 E 11th Street have any available units?
4900 E 11th Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4900 E 11th Street have?
Some of 4900 E 11th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 E 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4900 E 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 E 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4900 E 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 4900 E 11th Street offer parking?
No, 4900 E 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4900 E 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 E 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 E 11th Street have a pool?
No, 4900 E 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4900 E 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 4900 E 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 E 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 E 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 E 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4900 E 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
