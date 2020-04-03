4900 E 11th Street

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! Must Qualify / Show Income. Contact Ellen Scott:850-249-4470 for more info & to apply today! Totally Renovated! Feels Brand New! 2 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Townhome-Style Home FOR RENT in the improved Fox Run Townhomes in Panama City, FL for only $1,350/Month (utilities not included). $1,150 Security Deposit - $50 Application Fee. Centrally located in the area, ONLY 15 minutes away from Tyndall AFB, Lynn Haven, and the Hathaway Bridge! Only 5 minutes from Callaway, and located only 1 mile away from the nearest WalMart & many other shops & eateries. NO PETS. Washer/Dryer hookups in your unit. 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, Approx. 1,100 SQ FT, Open Floorplan CLEAN. Is about 100 SQ FT larger than other units w/ Large Balcony off the Master. HUGE MILITARY DISCOUNT! Contact Ellen for Details