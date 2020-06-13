Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:50 PM

119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL

Finding an apartment in Southgate that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2414 Foster Lane
2414 Foster Lane, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1279 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2619 Sunnyside Street Sarasota
2619 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1623 sqft
Spacious 3bed/2bath Home for Rent in Southgate!! - Hurry in to view this spacious 3bed/2bath home located in one of Sarasota's most desirable neighborhoods! Just minutes away from Siesta Key Beach, the number 1 beach in the U.S.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2331 Valencia Drive
2331 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1398 sqft
Southgate annual unfurnished rental available for immediate occupancy. This 2 Bedroom, 2 bath Mid-century ranch available featuring a very large fenced backyard and is pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2748 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2748 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY ACCESS TO BEACHES AND DOWN TOWN. 2 Bedrooms and two baths with a lanai and washer/dryer in the condo. King sized bed in the master and a work area. Small pets are welcome with a pet fee.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2751 VALENCIA DRIVE
2751 Valencia Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2079 sqft
MID CENTURY VINTAGE POOL HOME. BEDROOMS AND KITCHEN OPEN UP TO THE POOL. KITCHEN IS SET UP AS A COOKING DREAM CONTAINING A COMMERCIAL GAS STOVE. NO CARPET, TERRAZZO FLOORING. GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO SIESTA KEY AND DOWNTOWN SARASOTA.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2907 HYDE PARK STREET
2907 Hyde Park Street, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE IN and Relax in this charming Home- two bedrooms + a den, two bath, FURNISHED. Centrally located minutes from DOWNTOWN SARASOTA and world renowned SIESTA KEY BEACH, ST ARMAND'S CIRCLE, LIDO BEACH shopping, dining and theaters.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2327 Beneva Terrace
2327 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Terraces of Forest Lakes - Convenient mid-town location, 10 minutes from downtown Sarasota, located off of Beneva Rd. between Weber and Bahia Vista. Ground floor, two bedrooms, two baths, tile throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2054 Arlington St Apt 100
2054 Arlington Street, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
1 bed 1 bath downstairs corner unit with parking and washer/dryer in unit AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK IN AUGUST. I also have 2 more 1 bedrooms in the complex available sooner if need be.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sarasota Springs
1 Unit Available
3600 Belmont Boulevard
3600 Belmont Boulevard, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
984 sqft
Annual Rental- Come and see the gorgeous 2 bedroom/1 bath house before it is gone. This adorable home has brand new paint inside and out, extra space with a large sun room off of the kitchen, and a huge fully fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2216 BAHIA VISTA STREET
2216 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
982 sqft
Centrally located Cordova Gardens ground floor unit. Walk or ride your bike to all of downtown Sarasota's exciting attractions and restaurants. Just blocks from Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Southside Village.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2763 WOODGATE LANE
2763 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Cute 2 bedrooms - 2 bath condo located very close to shops and restaurants. 5 miles to Siesta Key Beach. Only a couple of blocks to Riverview High School and 1 mile to Phillipi Shores Elementary.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1906 Siesta Dr.
1906 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1234 sqft
April 2020 turnkey furnished 3/2 renovated home 1/2 mile from Siesta Key and the bay.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
1722 Shoreland Dr
1722 Shoreland Drive, Sarasota, FL
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3790 sqft
Newer Construction West of the Trail home available for immediate occupancy. This unfurnished two story single family home is sleek and modern yet very comfortable. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with an open concept floor plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.

Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
1 Unit Available
516 BEARDED OAKS CIRCLE
516 Bearded Oaks Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
Don't miss your chance to rent this charming waterfront property in the desirable, maintenance-free, pet friendly community of Bearded Oaks! This 2 bed, 2 bath home features an open layout, split floorpan and spacious screened in lanai overlooking a

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Arlington Park
1 Unit Available
2339 HAWTHORNE STREET
2339 Hawthorne Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1728 sqft
Near Downtown Sarasota and Close to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Beautifully updated turnkey furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath with new laminate plank floors in the bedrooms and Terrazzo everywhere else.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Southgate, FL

Finding an apartment in Southgate that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

