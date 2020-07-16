/
1 bedroom apartments
70 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southgate, FL
1 Unit Available
2249 Grove St
2249 Grove Street, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
350 sqft
Located in desirable Southgate neighborhood, close to Siesta Key beach, Arlington Park, and downtown Sarasota. At only 0.5 miles from Sarasota Memorial Hospital it is an ideal location for hospital staff.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate
1 Unit Available
1110 Kaufman Ave 4
1110 Kaufman Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Spacious furnished Apartment w/UTILITIES INCLUDED - Property Id: 308664 Looking to be close to the beaches, Amish Resturants then this is the apartment for you.
1 Unit Available
2205 BENEVA TERRACE
2205 Beneva Terrace, Sarasota Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 2020 SHORT OR LONG TERM. TURNKEY FURNISHED PROPERTY 1 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CORNER CONDO CENTRALLY LOCATED IN SARASOTA. CONDO HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND TILE IN THE BATHROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
26 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
19 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
777 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
20 Units Available
Reserve at Palmer Ranch
4110 Winners Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
840 sqft
Units feature high ceilings, spacious closets, washer/dryer, screened Lanai, fireplace and modern appliances. On-site amenities include pool with sundeck, BBQ pit and dog park. Situated near Legacy Trail and Sarasota Square Mall.
42 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
848 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
32 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
821 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
39 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
56 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
792 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
51 Units Available
Ridgelake Apartments
5671 Mauna Loa Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,417
797 sqft
* Full sized GE washer and dryers * Heated and salt-water pool MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
16 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
733 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
280 Units Available
Bainbridge Palmore
310 North Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,418
771 sqft
Bainbridge Palmore unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
15 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
78 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Advenir At Gateway Lakes
1000 Marlin Lakes Cir, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,168
670 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including a pool area with a sundeck and walking trail. Unit features vinyl wood flooring and stackable washer and dryers. Located close to I-75 and Fruitville Park.
2 Units Available
Greenway
3890 Greenway Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$958
710 sqft
Minutes from the beaches and Bobby Jones Golf Club. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and updated appliances. Residents enjoy a maintenance-free lifestyle with an on-site playground. On-site laundry provided.
1 Unit Available
1604 Stickney Point Rd. #1604-101
1604 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
540 sqft
Short term, one bedroom condo in waterfront community walking distance to Siesta Key.. - This cozy one bedroom condo, on the ground floor, would be a great place for a base camp for your fun in the sun.
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling
1 Unit Available
615 S PALM AVENUE
615 South Palm Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
647 sqft
Available Jan, Feb & March 2021! In the Heart of Downtown within a block of Sarasota Bay and Downtown Marina Waterfront Island Park & Selby Gardens! Ground floor, walk out level, Updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo. Decorator Turnkey Furnished.
