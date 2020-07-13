/
apartments with pool
149 Apartments for rent in South Venice, FL with pool
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
20936 Fetterbush Place
20936 Fetterbush Pl, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1526 sqft
2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March $3,800/month - 2021 Season Available Jan, Feb, March This nicely decorated Villa is located in the desirable community of the Preserve at the West Villages as a Gated Community including Amenities such as
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
960 Jamaica Road
960 Jamaica Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
- This bright 2 bedroom 2 bath home close to Venice amazing beaches. Owner is purchasing passes to South Venice Ferry that will take you to the private beach.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1767 BELVIDERE ROAD
1767 Belvidere Road, South Venice, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1700 sqft
A short distance to Manasota Beach this 3 bed 2 bath pool home with one car garage located on a quiet street is ready for the 2021 season. Everything inside is new, from the all bamboo floors to the granite counter tops.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
South Venice
961 EVEREST ROAD
961 Everest Road, South Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Three (3) month minimum .Charming, meticulously maintained South Venice POOL home .
Results within 1 mile of South Venice
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4401 Lenox Blvd.
4401 Lenox Boulevard, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1542 sqft
2 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home ready for you! - LAKEVIEW AND JUST STEPS TO THE CLUBHOUSE AND HEATED POOL. 2BR / 2BA with a den and 2 Car Garage Paired Villa is ready for you.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
1704 Sandy Court
1704 Sandy Court, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1354 sqft
Venice Gardens Home on Cul-de-sac - Annual Rental with Two Car Garage - Annual Unfurnished Venice Gardens home! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has an "open and airy feeling" with a comfortably sized living and dining room combination with separate
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
251 Redwood Road
251 Redwood Road, Venice Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1745 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Venice Gardens
1655 WILLOW LANE
1655 Willow Lane, Venice Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1746 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS OF LAKE MAGNOLIA! EVERY ROOM HAS A VIEW!! Inside you will find a spacious 2 bed/3 baths 1746 sq ft, open floor plan home with authentic tile flooring from Spain and accent tiles from Mexico.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5223 Layton Drive
5223 Layton Drive, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2234 sqft
5223 Layton Drive Available 05/15/20 Ventura Village Home for Rent in Venice - Coming available in mid-May! Check out this large 4 bedroom and 2 bath single family home in the gated Ventura Village community in Venice.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
300 BASE AVENUE E
300 Base Avenue East, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
716 sqft
Island life at its best, walk to the beach or the pier at Sharkey's from your fully furnished two bed, ground floor condo.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4215 VICENZA DRIVE
4215 Vicenza Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1383 sqft
Seasonal/Vacation condo located in Casa Di Amici of the Venetia community. A 3 MONTH Minimum rental is required. This beautiful ground floor end unit provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and offers bright and cozy furnishings and a serene pond view.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
9379 CARNABY DRIVE
9379 Carnaby Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1489 sqft
RENTED 11/1/20 TO 5/31/21. Posted rate is winter/peak season. Villa is available in the off-season for $1,700.00/month. HOA minimum rental requirement is 7 months. Two Bedroom plus den and Two Bath end unit villa.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
255 MISSION TRAIL S
255 Mission Trail South, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1064 sqft
Available April 2020 on... Centrally located to the Island. Turn-Key Furnished End Unit, this second floor two bedrooms, two bath condo invites you to the Florida Lifestyle. The kitchen features Wood Cabinets and newer appliances.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
564 CIRCLEWOOD DRIVE
564 Circlewood Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Three bedroom two bath detached Villa in active community with two pools, jacuzzi, club house, library, fitness room, game room, many activities to join in if you wish, bingo, cards, socials.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
420 MISSION TRAIL E
420 Mission Trail East, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
Available through December 2020 on short term basis at off season rates, this 2 bed 2 bath turn key furnished condo has inside laundry, carport and an awesome lake view. Mission Lakes has 3 pools and 3 lakes.
Results within 5 miles of South Venice
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
$
44 Units Available
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're OPEN by appointment and can't wait to see you! Contact us to schedule your visit today! Ask us how to receive July rent free, plus $750 off August & September when you move in by 7/31/20!* Treviso Grand represents the best in Venice, Florida
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
9 Units Available
Chestnut Creek Estates
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd, Venice, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units equipped with full kitchens, hardwood floors, air conditioning and screened-in lanais, with full access to all of the community amenities. Located in the heart of Venice, FL, off of 1-75.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Venice
528 Barcelona Ave. #214
528 Barcelona Avenue, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
793 sqft
2021 Season Availability January – April: $3,100/mo (3 month minimum) - Seasonal Availability $3100/mon - Available Jan 2021 to April 2021 (3 month minimum) This charming Condo on Venice Island is the perfect number of blocks from Venice Beach to
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Gran Paradiso
12515 Felice Drive
12515 Felice Drive, North Port, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November $2200/month - 2021 Season available (December 2020) $3800/month Off Season Available: May-November 2020 $2200/month This Gorgeous Villa is located in the desirable
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
308 Pine Glen Court
308 Pine Glen Court, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1715 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: through December 2020 RENTED: January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $3,800* / month Apr-Dec $2,500* / month *Does not include taxes and fees Three bedroom / two bath
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Sarasota National
10534 Medjool Drive
10534 Medjool Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2034 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, NO PETS, NO SMOKING in the home, one year new home in Sarasota National, lightly used, social membership to convey to renter with fee ($150) paid by the tenant, RESORT STYLE POOL, tennis, golf, bocce, pickleball, coffee shop (always
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sarasota National
10800 Tarflower Dr #101
10800 Tarflower Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1741 sqft
Luxury Condo with Golf Privileges included - Season Availability 2021 January – March! $5,500/mo - Seasonal Luxury Condo in Sarasota National Community with FULL GOLF ACCESS to SARASOTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB – including dining privileges.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1403 AUBURN LAKES CIRCLE
1403 Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1383 sqft
2BR/2BA Condo in Auburn Lakes - Plenty of amenities and beautiful landscaping provides the perfect background for relaxation with this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the community of Auburn Lakes. It has carport parking with a storage room.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Venice Farms
1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014
1000 San Lino Circle, Venice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities! Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake
