apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:58 AM
276 Apartments for rent in South Gate Ridge, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3856 Afton Cir
3856 Afton Circle, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1408 sqft
Tenant occupied until July 31 2020 do not disturb. One story light and bright cottage feel ranch 3 bedroom/1 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood. Gulf gate area is one of the most sought out areas in Sarasota for their schools.
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.
Results within 1 mile of South Gate Ridge
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4500 Ottawa Trail #232
4500 Ottawa Trail, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1178 sqft
Gorgeous, Sarasota, End-Unit, 2/2 Villa For Rent - 55+ Community - Lovely end-unit 2-bed, 2-bath villa in senior lifestyle community (55+) Lake Tippecanoe. Assigned covered parking space included. In-unit washer/dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sarasota Springs
4027 CONDOR LANE
4027 Condor Lane, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1187 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an attached carport. This beautiful home has been renovated top to bottom. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and white shaker cabinets with slow close doors and drawers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6719 KEYSTONE DRIVE
6719 Keystone Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1950 sqft
Spacious single Family Home in Gulf gate. Spacious Bedrooms, Tile flooring throughout the house. 2 car garage. Dining Room. Living Room, Family Room, Plenty of storage space. Washer and Dryer. Enclosed Florida room & fenced yard.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5517 ASHTON WAY
5517 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
GREAT LOCATION...MINUTES FROM SIESTA KEY. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo nestled back on a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of ASHTON LAKES.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2748 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2748 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY ACCESS TO BEACHES AND DOWN TOWN. 2 Bedrooms and two baths with a lanai and washer/dryer in the condo. King sized bed in the master and a work area. Small pets are welcome with a pet fee.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6110 WILSHIRE CIRCLE
6110 Wilshire Circle, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2223 sqft
UPDATED***55+ Active community. This spacious villa has vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors in the living area and carpet int he bedrooms. Beautiful lake view sits outside your Florida room.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2522 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
2522 Clubhouse Drive, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1013 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR OFF SEASON -OFF SEASONAL TURNKEY FURNISHED, 55+ COMMUNITY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, CONDO IN FOREST LAKES VILLAGE. LIVING ROOM SLIDERS OPEN ONTO THE LANAI WHICH HAS A DELIGHTFUL VIEW OF THE POOL AND WELL-MANICURED GROUNDS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5677 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5677 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
GROUND FLOOR, LAKE VIEW WITH A LANAI. Very spacious 2 bedroom split floor plan with a washer and dryer in the condo. Lots of ceramic tile, little carpeting. Great location, 2 miles to Siesta Key. Covered parking and heated community pool.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6030 CARLTON AVENUE
6030 Carlton Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 15th FOR SUMMER & FALL 2020. Turnkey furnished property cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled home in Gulf Gate. Wood looking tile floors throughout. Large kitchen with wood cabinets and granite counter tops.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5746 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1411 sqft
Ground floor end unit that is a three bedroom floor plan includes private lanai and courtyard with lake view. Recent renovations to kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South Gate
2745 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2745 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1376 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020/2021. Very clean and spacious Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large kitchen with pass-through window. King bed in master bedroom, queen bed in bedroom 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
4740 COUNTRY MANOR DRIVE
4740 Country Manor Drive, Bee Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2632 sqft
You will find beauty inside and out of this property. The split floor plan includes a 2-car garage and laundry room with cabinets and counters. Your kitchen has stainless appliances, a closet pantry and a great deal of counter space.
