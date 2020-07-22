Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

41 Apartments for rent in Silver Springs Shores, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Silver Springs Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a comm... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
10577 SE 101ST AVENUE ROAD
10577 Southeast 101st Avenue Road, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1262 sqft
1262 living square footage, Concrete block stucco, well and septic. Split plan. Like new interior paint, corner lot. Electric heat and air. Wood floors all throughout, kitchen appliances: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave.
Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
12318 SE 101st Avenue
12318 Southeast 101st Avenue, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1837 sqft
4/2/2 with tile! - Beautiful up-graded model with tile throughout. (RLNE5936406)

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9339 SE 132ND PLACE
9339 SE 132nd Pl, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1276 sqft
Lovely Amelia 2/2/2, 1,296 SF on a quiet cul-de-sac in St Andrews in Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club. Welcome home to Del Webb. Newer Carpet and SS appliances. Newer interior painting. Screened lanai with ceiling fan.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6893 Easy St, #283
6893 Easy Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
*This home is located in a 55+ resort style leased land community* Newly refurbished with vinyl siding, new flooring, counters, appliances and blinds. Carport and shed attached. One of our Platinum series home.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
8873 SE 136TH LANE
8873 Southeast 136th Lane, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1486 sqft
Recently painted 3/2 with deep yard privacy. Large eat in kitchen with gas range, light cabinets and more. Large master bedroom, vaulted ceilings in the great room, split floor plan, screened lanai.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6315 Lakewood DRIVE
6315 Lakewood Drive, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1056 sqft
Seasonal furnished mobile home located in Rolling Greens 55+ Community in Ocala, FL. This home has a 2/2 with carport and 1056 living sq ft. Great size, moon-shaped kitchen with lots of cabinets, table for six, and new laminate flooring.
Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
Last updated July 22 at 12:18 PM
19 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1426 sqft
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Last updated July 21 at 05:29 PM
3 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
1806 E Schwartz Blvd
1806 East Schwartz Boulevard, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
2021 - 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath with 1 car carport. Queen Bed in the Master Bedroom with half bathroom connected. Trundle bed (2 twins) in second bedroom with full bath. Tv's in living room. Village ID's will cost you $50 for two. No smoking home.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
8620 SE 17TH CT
8620 Southeast 17th Court, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
2696 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF NOVEMBER. FABULOUS EXECUTIVE 4/3 POOL HOME ON 1 ACRE! - AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF NOVEMBER. Fabulous Executive 4/3 pool home with office on 1 acre. Beautiful detail throughout, wood flooring granite and a beautiful gourmet kitchen.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
15844 SE 84th Ave
15844 Southeast 84th Avenue, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Lawn Care - R3 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath home comes with a 2 car garage, wood floors, washer and dryer and lawn service. It does have a well for water which will be maintained by the Owner and a septic system.

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
709 SE 28th Place
709 Southeast 28th Place, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
Awesome Location 2/2 Duplex with a garage! - Enjoy the privacy of this rental on a cul-de-sac located in the SE Ocala. It has a 1 car garage that is attached to the home for easy entry.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4445 SE 5th Pl
4445 5th Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3475 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, and in a well established neighborhood! Over 3400sqft featuring beautiful brick, textured ceilings, 2 ovens, 2 air conditioning units, well maintained landscaping, large Florida room, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and much

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3241 Archer Ave
3241 Archer Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1576 sqft
****Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
14432 SE 143rd Ter
14432 Southeast 143rd Terrace, Marion County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2352 sqft
*High End, 4 Bedroom/3 Bath, Recently Renovated Rental on Beautiful Lake Weir* Seasonal/Short-Term: $4,500 per month -or- 7 night minimum: $300 per night. No Smoking. No Pets. Call or Book Today at www.marioncountyflvacationrentals.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1020 NE 30th Ave Apt 103
1020 Northeast 30th Avenue, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1489 sqft
Very well maintained 2BR/2BA/2 car garage in Darby Downs subdivision, features large tiled family room, dining room, berber carpeted bedrooms, security system, washer and dryer included (not warranted). No Smoking. No Pets. Lawn Service Included.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1236 Ne 22nd St
1236 Northeast 22nd Street, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1188 sqft
Quiet Neighborhood in Vanguard District. This 3 bedroom/1.5 bath, 1188 sq ft home is currently being shown some more love. Freshly painted interior and exterior coming soon! Tile floors throughout and wood laminate in living room.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1583 sqft
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 3 Bedroom 2 bath plus Hall desk area. Really a nice place with granite counters in Kitchen.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3144 NE 2ND PLACE
3144 Northeast 2nd Place, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3654 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT TERM RENTAL AVAILABLE. Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1309 CAMERO DRIVE
1309 Camero Drive, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1620 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE FOR JAN-MARCH 2021** Must see this beautiful fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE
1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1642 sqft
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
29 NE 1ST AVENUE
29 Northeast 1st Avenue, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment located near Ocala's Downtown Square with dedicated parking. Spacious 1 BR 1 Bath apartment has been fully renovated. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
17382 SE 77TH HELMSDALE COURT
17382 Southeast 77th Helmsdale Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
NOT FURNISHED This is a annual rental. MUST SEE!!! BRAND NEW AC INSTALLED JULY 2019! This beautiful well maintained 2/2 Cabot Cove patio Villa. New laminate flooring. New Kitchen counter tops and beautiful back splash.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Silver Springs Shores, FL

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

