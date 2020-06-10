Apartment List
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:44 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Sebring, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2100 Lakeview Drive
2100 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
3116 sqft
RARE loft-style apartment in historic Downtown Sebring. This second floor apartment is larger than most houses and features an open concept layout. You will be charmed by the hardwood floors and exposed brick interior.
Results within 1 mile of Sebring

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
604 Town N Country Blvd
604 Town and Country Blvd, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Seasonal Manufactured Home. This is a 2 bedroom, 2bathroom that is located in Town N Country Park. The park is a 55+ community. The Home has been well maintained, features Florida room, Extended driveway, Covered porch.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4201 Page Avenue
4201 Page Avenue, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Nice fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage property. Brick built with a nice screened in front porch to enjoy the nice breeze. Great location just off Golf View and close to the YMCA. Possible seasonal or short term with rent price variation.
Results within 5 miles of Sebring

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28 Quail Roost Rd
28 Quail Roost Road, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
Please call David Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. Very well kept, spacious 2/2/2 located in Country Walk, Lake Placid, FL. Lake access provided.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1005 Percy Avenue
1005 Percy Avenue, Highlands County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/2 bathroom. The house has been completely remodeled inside. Tile flooring throughout the home. Freshly painted interior and exterior. New kitchen and new appliances. Utility Room for washer and dryer. Back screen porch.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3731 Edgewater Drive
3731 Edgewater Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Beautiful, immaculate, spacious open floor plan townhome with 2 master suites and Brazillias Cherry floors! Each master has its own screened balcony, one overlooking the Golf Course, the other the lake! Large lanai downstairs on the Golf Course.

1 of 13

Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
1 Unit Available
4851 Vilabella Drive
4851 Vilabella Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1003 sqft
Spacious 2/2 condo, tile flooring throughout the unit. Master bedroom has his/her closet. Screened balcony. Stacked washer/dryer are included. The condo has a community pool that tenants will have access to.
Results within 10 miles of Sebring

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6201 Candler Terrace
6201 Candler Terrace, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
825 sqft
Nice unit 2 bedroom/ 1bathroom featuring utility room. The kitchen has granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. The flooring throughout the unit. A wrap around porch for each tenants to enjoy.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
6215 Candler Terrace
6215 Candler Ter, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
948 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath has all tile floors and is ready for you. There is a lanai that has access from both living room and kitchen. There is stack washer/dryer hook up in the unit. This 4 unit complex is a quiet nice place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sebring, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sebring renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

