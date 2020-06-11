/
2 bedroom apartments
15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sebring, FL
1641 Lakeview Drive
1641 Southeast Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
832 sqft
Lakeview Drive Rental is now Available. Call today to see this 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs home with LAKE VIEWS. Centrally located in Sebring, FL near to medical facilities, restaurants, downtown shops, and Lake Jackson.
222 Rose Ave
222 Rose Ave, Sebring, FL
2 Bedrooms
$650
Two bedrooms and 1 bathroom apartment for rent. Located in Sebring downtown area. Application fee: $40 dollars - Apartment is in the first floor First, last and security required. Payment plan for last month acceptable.
Results within 1 mile of Sebring
713 Killarney Drive
713 Killarney Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
906 sqft
Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with 2 bonus room. The flooring throughout home is terrazzo flooring. The stove, refrigerator and microwave are new. The Kitchen and bathroom have been renovated. Beautiful tile for back-splash in the kitchen.
604 Town N Country Blvd
604 Town and Country Blvd, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Seasonal Manufactured Home. This is a 2 bedroom, 2bathroom that is located in Town N Country Park. The park is a 55+ community. The Home has been well maintained, features Florida room, Extended driveway, Covered porch.
4201 Page Avenue
4201 Page Avenue, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Nice fully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 1 car garage property. Brick built with a nice screened in front porch to enjoy the nice breeze. Great location just off Golf View and close to the YMCA. Possible seasonal or short term with rent price variation.
Results within 5 miles of Sebring
28 Quail Roost Rd
28 Quail Roost Road, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1455 sqft
Please call David Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. Very well kept, spacious 2/2/2 located in Country Walk, Lake Placid, FL. Lake access provided.
917 W Camphor St
917 West Camphor Street, Avon Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
840 sqft
Please call David Gibson at 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. Well Kept 2/1. Freshly Painted inside and out. Large Yard, partially fenced.
425 Las Palmas Circle
425 Las Palmas Circle, Avon Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
810 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom/ 1 bath water included, lawn maintenance. Title flooring throughout the home. Water is included. Community pool available. Utility room for washer & dryer.
3731 Edgewater Drive
3731 Edgewater Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1224 sqft
Beautiful, immaculate, spacious open floor plan townhome with 2 master suites and Brazillias Cherry floors! Each master has its own screened balcony, one overlooking the Golf Course, the other the lake! Large lanai downstairs on the Golf Course.
4851 Vilabella Drive
4851 Vilabella Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1039 sqft
Spacious 2/2 condo, tile flooring throughout the unit. Master bedroom has his/her closet. Screened balcony. Stacked washer/dryer are included. The condo has a community pool that tenants will have access to.
Results within 10 miles of Sebring
5
5 Miami Drive, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1280 sqft
Water view unit 2/2! Brickell on the River Condo has redefined luxury waterfront living.
321 N Irvington Rd
321 North Irvington Road, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1280 sqft
Please call property manager, Dave Gibson @ 863-414-6567 for more information on this property. 3/3 move in ready. Lawn service included in rent.
6201 Candler Terrace
6201 Candler Terrace, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
825 sqft
Nice unit 2 bedroom/ 1bathroom featuring utility room. The kitchen has granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. The flooring throughout the unit. A wrap around porch for each tenants to enjoy.
6215 Candler Terrace
6215 Candler Ter, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
948 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath has all tile floors and is ready for you. There is a lanai that has access from both living room and kitchen. There is stack washer/dryer hook up in the unit. This 4 unit complex is a quiet nice place to call home.
106 Voss Court
106 Voss Court, Highlands County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Charming villa on quiet cul de sac in the much sought after Golfing Community of Spring Lake. Close to great fishing on Lake Istapoka. Recently remodeled with open floor plan, large rooms and Lanai overlooking the greenbelt.
