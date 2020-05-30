2100 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

RARE loft-style apartment in historic Downtown Sebring. This second floor apartment is larger than most houses and features an open concept layout. You will be charmed by the hardwood floors and exposed brick interior. The kitchen has been tastefully updated (photos coming soon) along with much of the living space. If you are looking for space to roam and to live where everyone will be talking about it. This is the place for you. The apartment features: street parking, historic touches, hardwood floor, high ceilings, open porch with views of Lake Jackson, immediate access to miles of city sidewalks as soon as you walk off of your steps, privacy, two entrances, 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. PETS ALLOWED.

The past tenants are moving out now. Room measurements and more photos will be coming shortly.



The main bedroom and bathroom are elevated which gives you even more privacy.