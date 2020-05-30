All apartments in Sebring
2100 Lakeview Drive

2100 Lakeview Dr · (863) 273-0308
Location

2100 Lakeview Dr, Sebring, FL 33870

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
RARE loft-style apartment in historic Downtown Sebring. This second floor apartment is larger than most houses and features an open concept layout. You will be charmed by the hardwood floors and exposed brick interior. The kitchen has been tastefully updated (photos coming soon) along with much of the living space. If you are looking for space to roam and to live where everyone will be talking about it. This is the place for you. The apartment features: street parking, historic touches, hardwood floor, high ceilings, open porch with views of Lake Jackson, immediate access to miles of city sidewalks as soon as you walk off of your steps, privacy, two entrances, 4 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. PETS ALLOWED.
The past tenants are moving out now. Room measurements and more photos will be coming shortly.

The main bedroom and bathroom are elevated which gives you even more privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Lakeview Drive have any available units?
2100 Lakeview Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2100 Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 2100 Lakeview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Lakeview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Lakeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Lakeview Drive does offer parking.
Does 2100 Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Lakeview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 2100 Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2100 Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
