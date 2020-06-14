/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM
45 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sawgrass, FL
805 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
805 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1164 sqft
Sensational Ocean views from your private porch and large picture windows! Listen to the ever changing surf in this comfortably decorated and spacious beach condo! It has 1 Bedroom and 2 full Baths nestled in the prestigious Spinnakers Reach of
755 SPINNAKERS REACH DR
755 Spinnakers Reach Drive, Sawgrass, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
704 sqft
Gated Sawgrass Rental with Club Pool & Beach Access. Beautiful Recent remodeled condo is available now. FURNISHED Efficiency with Semi-private Bedroom Suite has been completely Updated.
Results within 5 miles of Sawgrass
Palm Valley
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Palm Valley
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
867 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Jacksonville Beach
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Jacksonville Beach
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Palm Valley
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Jacksonville Beach
1800 The Greens Way #409
1800 The Greens Way, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
771 sqft
1800 The Greens Way #409 Available 07/10/20 First Floor Condo 1 Bedroom with Detached Garage - Gorgeous first floor 1 bedroom condo. Open spacious floor plan with additional enclosed Florida Room.
Jacksonville Beach
2339 COSTA VERDE BLVD
2339 Costa Verde Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,499
900 sqft
You will love this spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom condo right on the ocean! Completely renovated and just steps away from the pool and sand! 120 ft balcony with AC. Walk in closet in master bedroom and a bonus room.
Palm Valley
354 ROSCOE BLVD N
354 N Roscoe Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
607 sqft
This is a very unique set up in a very private setting, this studio comes beautifully furnished, and includes all utilities. Washer and dryer, grill, screened in patio with view of the marsh, 1 car carport and very quite.
Jacksonville Beach
811 1ST ST S
811 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Let everyday be a vacation when you live here! This dynamite one-bedroom condo on the ocean comes completely furnished. Unlike some other condo buildings in area, this one has direct, beach access. Remodeled interior with inside laundry.
Results within 10 miles of Sawgrass
Deercreek
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$909
700 sqft
Ideally situated close to Highway 98 and I-295. Elegant apartment homes include carpeting, a patio/balcony, fireplace and fully appointed kitchen. Community includes a volleyball court, pool, clubhouse and basketball court.
Jacksonville Beach
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
763 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Greenland
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
916 sqft
Welcome to Cue Luxury Living Apartments! We are a BRAND NEW community and will be opening in early March 2020. You will enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Jacksonville, Florida.
Atlantic Highlands
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
778 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Beach Haven
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
771 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Deerwood
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
876 sqft
Close proximity to I-295, shopping, dining, and nightlife. Pet friendly units have walk in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Outdoor living offers pool, playground, dog park, car wash area. Gym, clubhouse, hot tub.
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
949 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Golden Glades-The Woods
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
840 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way, Nocatee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
762 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Reserve at Nocatee in Nocatee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Miramar
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
744 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Please contact us to schedule your visit today - Now offering up to two months free!* Smart architecture, inspired interiors, and best-in-class service await at SUR at Southside Quarter
Golden Glades-The Woods
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
710 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
863 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
954 sqft
These units come in one-, two, and three-bedroom floor plans and include luxurious amenities, including outside storage space, detached garages, and short- and long-term leases. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings.
