1436 BURGOS DRIVE

AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. PALMER RANCH! Town-home in The Isles on Palmer Ranch. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, garage, inside laundry and corian counters. The lanai overlooks a lake full of wildlife to watch. The community boast wonderful amenities such a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse and more. Wonderful south Sarasota location with easy access to Siesta Key, Casey Key and shopping. Season rate $3500 per month~ Off Season rate $2000 per month tenant will be billed for utilities. Please call for availability.