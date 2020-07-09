All apartments in Sarasota County
Home
/
Sarasota County, FL
/
1436 BURGOS DRIVE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:26 PM

1436 BURGOS DRIVE

1436 Burgos Drive · (941) 724-4989
Location

1436 Burgos Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. PALMER RANCH! Town-home in The Isles on Palmer Ranch. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, garage, inside laundry and corian counters. The lanai overlooks a lake full of wildlife to watch. The community boast wonderful amenities such a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, clubhouse and more. Wonderful south Sarasota location with easy access to Siesta Key, Casey Key and shopping. Season rate $3500 per month~ Off Season rate $2000 per month tenant will be billed for utilities. Please call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 BURGOS DRIVE have any available units?
1436 BURGOS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1436 BURGOS DRIVE have?
Some of 1436 BURGOS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 BURGOS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1436 BURGOS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 BURGOS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1436 BURGOS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 1436 BURGOS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1436 BURGOS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1436 BURGOS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 BURGOS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 BURGOS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1436 BURGOS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1436 BURGOS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1436 BURGOS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 BURGOS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 BURGOS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 BURGOS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 BURGOS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
