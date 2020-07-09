/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:38 PM
257 Apartments for rent in Ridge Wood Heights, FL with washer-dryer
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.
2612 BRYCE LANE
2612 Bryce Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
Old Florida Charmer. This vintage home has been updated with new kitchen and bath. New paint and carpet throughout. Big screened porch to enjoy the Florida weather. Nestled among the trees is this property with an eagles nest for the nature lover.
Results within 1 mile of Ridge Wood Heights
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602
5591 Cannes Circle, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Let the grand bridge entrance across Phillippi Creek welcome you home to this rarely available 2 bedroom condo! Located in the gated community of Phillippi Landings this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a den is a must see! The large kitchen is
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.
2519 TERRY LANE
2519 Terry Lane, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo just off Stickney Point Road. The lovely mature landscaping really enhances the beauty of this property.
5517 ASHTON WAY
5517 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
GREAT LOCATION...MINUTES FROM SIESTA KEY. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo nestled back on a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of ASHTON LAKES.
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.
South Gate
2515 SUNNYSIDE STREET
2515 Sunnyside Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
Wonderful opportunity in Hibiscus Park with Southside Elementary School and minutes away to Sarasota Memorial Hospital! This move in ready home features 3BR/2Bath for immediate occupancy. Combination of living and dinning and separate eat-in-kitchen.
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.
2309 LYNN STREET
2309 Lynn Street, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1618 sqft
Lovely single family home in Ridgewood available for rent. This light and bright two bedroom two bathroom turnkey furnished single family home has a lots of appeal.
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive
4626 Hunter Ridge Drive, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Annual rental - 2BR/2B house with 1,253 sq. ft, 1-car garage, and a fully fenced yard. Brand new AC, plumbing, and paint! There is extra living space in the Florida room off the back of the house and it opens to a fully screened adorable patio.
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.
South Gate
2748 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2748 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1365 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED, EASY ACCESS TO BEACHES AND DOWN TOWN. 2 Bedrooms and two baths with a lanai and washer/dryer in the condo. King sized bed in the master and a work area. Small pets are welcome with a pet fee.
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
2411 GROVE STREET
2411 Grove Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1226 sqft
Beautiful Turnkey home with lanai, backyard fireplace & outdoor kitchen Perfectly located just a few blocks from Siesta Drive and The Westfield Mall, bike to downtown Sarasota or the Beach. Located in a quiet neighborhood that offers peace & quiet.
South Gate
2746 ORCHID OAKS DRIVE
2746 Orchid Oaks Drive, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Fantastic turnkey furnished condo available to rent in Orchid Oaks. This updated corner unit condo has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room/kitchen combination and a laundry room.
2107 ALVARADO LANE
2107 Alvarado Lane, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1675 sqft
This three bedroom two bath home is centrally located within Sarasota. Placing it just 5 minutes from Siesta Key, 5 minutes to Gulf Gate or South Gate shopping, and 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota.
6008 OLIVE AVENUE
6008 Olive Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1180 sqft
ATTRACTIVE FURNISHED HOUSE READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL! ALSO AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON AT $1400. FLORIDA STYLE FURNITURE AND BEACHY PASTEL COLORS. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. SECOND BATH BEING ADDED! OVERSIZED ONE CAR GARAGE.
3013 CLARK ROAD
3013 Clark Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1320 sqft
LAKE VIEW! UPDATED, Spacious 2nd floor condo with vaulted ceilings and no carpet! King size bed in the master and two twins in the guest. Laundry inside the condo and a large lanai off the master and living room.
