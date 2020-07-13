254 Apartments for rent in Ridge Wood Heights, FL with pool

/
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2772 WOODGATE LANE
2772 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
874 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2937 Maiden Lane
2937 Maiden Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1478 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5298 PORTLAND WAY
5298 Portland Way, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1404 sqft
This is a seasonal rental only. NO ANNUAL lease inquiries please.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2514 MARLETTE STREET
2514 Marlette Street, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2401 sqft
For rent with one year lease minimum. No pets. Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home with a metal standing seam roof. Philippi shores school district. Home is located near everything. Short drive to downtown and beaches. 1/2 and acre yard.
Results within 1 mile of Ridge Wood Heights
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
14 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2950 Clark Rd, #212
2950 Clark Rd, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
888 sqft
Seasonal/short term/annual turnkey 2/1 1/2 bath top floor condo near Siesta Key! - Seasonal, short term or annual turnkey furnished This beautifully updated, 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo on the 2nd floor is located in a small, well kept,
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5591 Cannes Cir Apt 602
5591 Cannes Circle, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1706 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Let the grand bridge entrance across Phillippi Creek welcome you home to this rarely available 2 bedroom condo! Located in the gated community of Phillippi Landings this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a den is a must see! The large kitchen is
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5717 ASHTON WAY
5717 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1624 sqft
Available July 1, 2020! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 Baths condo at Ashton Lakes. 33 acres of playground with 2 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, bocce ball, shuffle board.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5517 ASHTON WAY
5517 Ashton Way, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
GREAT LOCATION...MINUTES FROM SIESTA KEY. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo nestled back on a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of ASHTON LAKES.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5620 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
5620 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1233 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1, 2020-MAY 31, 2021. BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , THIS 2 BED 2 BATH WITH A DEN CAN SLEEP UP TO 6 GUESTS.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5561 RIVERBLUFF CIRCLE
5561 Riverbluff Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
Fantastic Sarasota Furnished Rental Available. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Carport, and Laundry Room. Great location, marina, in a very active 55 plus community.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3255 BENEVA ROAD
3255 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
876 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor well-maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath TURNKEY FURNISHED Sarasota condo rental. Screened lanai overlooks pond with fountain. Electric, water, TV, WIFI, and internet included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3225 BENEVA ROAD
3225 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, two bath condo with amazing views of the fountain and pool club. Nice bright, sunny unit. Second floor unit has been updated with fresh paint and carpet. This complex is centrally located in Sarasota.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5452 SWIFT ROAD
5452 Swift Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1095 sqft
2BR/2BA CONDO IN THE RIVERVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT FOR ONLY $1295 RENT. CONVENIENT TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. ON SCAT BUS LINE. BEAUTIFUL SIESTA BEACH IS A SHORT TEN MINUTE RIDE AWAY! COMMUNITY POOL.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Gate
3255 S LOCKWOOD RIDGE ROAD
3255 South Lockwood Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1576 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with private pool. The updated kitchen opens to living and dining area perfect for entertaining. Home has a beautiful music room for those inclined to play piano and sing for their guests.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1664 STARLING DRIVE
1664 Starling Drive, South Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Look no further! It's a two bedroom, two bathroom condo for rent...In sought after gated community, centrally located, west of trail with groceries, shopping and restaurants right outside your doorstep.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3203 BENEVA ROAD
3203 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
876 sqft
Completely remodeled ground-floor, 2-bedroom, 2-bath, condo located in a convenient community, close to shopping & transportation.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3283 BENEVA ROAD
3283 Beneva Road, Sarasota Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE WINTER 2020-2021. Ground floor 3 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with screened lanai. Completely remodeled kitchen. Newer furniture and flooring. Beds include King, Full, and Twins.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3602 Beneva Road #404
3602 Beneva Rd, Southgate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1073 sqft
3602 Beneva Road #404 Available 06/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Ground Floor End Unit - BENEVA VILLAGE CONDO - Beneva Village is a 52-unit condominium located at 3500 Beneva Road in Sarasota, Florida.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2411 GROVE STREET
2411 Grove Street, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1226 sqft
Beautiful Turnkey home with lanai, backyard fireplace & outdoor kitchen Perfectly located just a few blocks from Siesta Drive and The Westfield Mall, bike to downtown Sarasota or the Beach. Located in a quiet neighborhood that offers peace & quiet.
