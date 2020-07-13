/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
239 Apartments for rent in Redington Beach, FL with pool
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16308 GULF BLVD #304
16308 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1065 sqft
16308 GULF BLVD #304 Available 10/01/20 2/2 Beach Vacation rental - Gulf of Mexico Ocean and Beach- The Breakers - Looking for guests for October 2020 through January 2021 and for the month of April 2021.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15643 GULF BOULEVARD
15643 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1152 sqft
This adorable beach house is available beginning January 15th 2021. It is fully furnished and is located in a residential Redington Beach neighborhood directly across the street from the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 1 mile of Redington Beach
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
179 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
430 sqft
1st Floor, Very Clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo with Boat Slip #42 at desired Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This annual rental unit comes fully furnished, and you couldn't ask for a more convenient location.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
17400 GULF BOULEVARD
17400 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1450 sqft
Make this your winter get away with STUNNING SUNSETS, BREATHTAKING VIEWS & THE ULTIMATE BEACH PARADISE AWAITS YOU. This 2BR/2BA CORNER UNIT has been meticulously maintained & updated with functionality & quality in mind.
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
Delightful, corner unit condominium home at Sea Towers. Beautiful Intracoastal water views in a park-like setting with an abundance of amenities. This 2 bedroom/2 bath condo offers a spacious layout and lots of natural light.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15462 GULF BOULEVARD
15462 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1725 sqft
Available Next Year Starting in Dec! Stunning Direct Gulf Front Condo! Enjoy the best of beach living in this newly 3 bedroom/2 bath condominium home directly on the beach.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15462 1ST STREET E
15462 1st Street East, Madeira Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2055 sqft
OPEN JUNE 1, 2018 and out. Monthly Vacation Rental. Can be rented for 6 months to avoid the 13% resort tax.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
840 sqft
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location! Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
16500 GULF BOULEVARD
16500 Gulf Boulevard, North Redington Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1826 sqft
Available for off season Sept-November for $4000!!!Also available April 2020 for $5000! Absolutely perfect North Redington Beach short term rental.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15316 GULF BOULEVARD
15316 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madeira Towers is it! Beautiful 40 unit condo directly on the beach offering fabulous water views of the Gulf of Mexico and the sunsets! Excellent condition. Spacious. Quiet. Nice furniture. Good beds. Kitchen has everything.
Results within 5 miles of Redington Beach
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18399 Gulf Blvd
18399 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
522 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Intracoastal waterfront condo near beach - Property Id: 302272 Very clean, completely remodeled one bedroom condo tastefully decorated, comfortable and cozy.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9815 Harrell Ave Apt 502
9815 Harrell Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
13940 ANONA HEIGHTS DRIVE
13940 Anona Heights Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Step right into this cozy 55+ 2/2 villa, located in a non-flood zone, and only 1.5 miles to your local beaches! Within very close proximity to food, grocery, medical, shops, and eateries.
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10209 THURSTON GROVES BOULEVARD
10209 Thurston Groves Boulevard, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4806 sqft
Beautiful executive pool home in Seminole exclusive community in Non- evacuation zone. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with large office / flex space and a homeschooling or homework area for the family too.
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Redington Shores
18304 GULF BOULEVARD
18304 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1025 sqft
Wrap Around Balcony with Spectacular Panoramic Gulf and Beach Views! Tastefully updated with chic coastal décor this 2 bedroom/2 bath condo features everything you need for a relaxing stay at the beach.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14162 88th Ave N
14162 88th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1303 sqft
14162 88th Ave N Available 07/19/20 Enjoy Floridan Life - 55+ 2BR/2BA Single Family Home in Seminole - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 55+ community single family home in Tamarac Seminole! Yearly/Unfurnished rental.
