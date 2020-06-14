/
1 bedroom apartments
18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Richey, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:18pm
2 Units Available
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Results within 1 mile of Port Richey
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Massachusetts Heights
1 Unit Available
6902 FOREST AVENUE
6902 Forest Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
420 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apt. Large bedroom with spacious living space and separate kitchen. Apt has a shared patio on back of apt with yard and a patio on front. Parking space for 2 cars.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6023 FLORIDA AVENUE
6023 Florida Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
678 sqft
Cute & cozy cottage in the heart of downtown New Port Richey. The bright yellow paint scheme calls your attention to this clean & simple charming property.
Results within 5 miles of Port Richey
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
1 Unit Available
4515 Marine Parkway
4515 Marine Parkway, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$776
816 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1347099 All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Gulf Island Beach and Tennis Club
1 Unit Available
5915 SEA RANCH DRIVE
5915 Sea Ranch Drive, Hudson, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH FURNISHED 5TH FLOOR CONDO OVERLOOKING LAGOON AND GULF OF MEXICO. TAKE A WALK ON THE NATURE TRAIL OR TRY A GAME OF TENNIS BEFORE YOU JUMP IN THE POOL OR ON THE BEACH .
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
4231 SHELDON PLACE
4231 Sheldon Place, Beacon Square, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
624 sqft
Nicely maintained one bedroom, one bath condo featuring TILE throughout - NO CARPET! The living room is bright & spacious with a separate dining area.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
714 sqft
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views.
Results within 10 miles of Port Richey
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
47 W Tarpon Ave Unit 1
47 West Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
546 sqft
Lovely 1/1 in downtown Tarpon Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. One bedroom, one bath, located on the 1st floor of a vintage building, right on the main street in downtown Tarpon Springs.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Sunset Estates
1 Unit Available
7238 New York Ave
7238 New York Avenue, Hudson, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
544 sqft
Call Keyanna J 813-270-1212 or kjacobs@bhhsflpg.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
565 sqft
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Dodge City
1 Unit Available
5637 Cheyenne Dr.
5637 Cheyenne Drive, Holiday, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL.
