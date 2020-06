Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME!! - Be the first to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home. All new stainless steel appliances, wash & dryer hook up in your indoor laundry room. This home has lots of closet space, beautiful wood-like floors throughout the home and very nice tile design in the bathrooms. Pets are welcome with approval, credit and background check, need to make 2.5x the rent and have proof of income. Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5645185)