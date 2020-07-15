All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

3634 Queens Cove Boulevard

3634 Queens Cove Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 846602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3634 Queens Cove Boulevard, Polk County, FL 33880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard have any available units?
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Queens Cove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3634 Queens Cove Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE
Winter Haven, FL 33880
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity