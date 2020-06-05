All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:50 PM

3507 Majesty Loop

3507 Majesty Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Majesty Loop, Polk County, FL 33880

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Majesty Loop have any available units?
3507 Majesty Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 3507 Majesty Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Majesty Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Majesty Loop pet-friendly?
No, 3507 Majesty Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 3507 Majesty Loop offer parking?
No, 3507 Majesty Loop does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Majesty Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Majesty Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Majesty Loop have a pool?
Yes, 3507 Majesty Loop has a pool.
Does 3507 Majesty Loop have accessible units?
No, 3507 Majesty Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Majesty Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Majesty Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Majesty Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Majesty Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
