Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
111 Highland Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:36 PM

111 Highland Avenue

111 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

111 Highland Avenue, Polk County, FL 33823

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Highland Avenue have any available units?
111 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
Is 111 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 111 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 111 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 111 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Highland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 111 Highland Avenue has a pool.
Does 111 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
