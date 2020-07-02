All apartments in Point Baker
6843 ROUNDUP LN
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

6843 ROUNDUP LN

6843 Roundup Lane · (850) 473-3983
Location

6843 Roundup Lane, Point Baker, FL 32570

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nice brick duplex in Milton. Home built in 2005 with 1,000 sq.ft of living space. Less than 5 minute drive to Whiting Field! Home features kitchen appliances, updated kitchen cabinets, and formal dining area off living room. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Inside laundry room with w/d hookups. Large unfenced backyard. Pet friendly home for pets under 25 lbs with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (Limit of 2 pets and Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Military clause honored and welcomed! ** LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE! ** House is occupied and will be ready for move in July 17, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

