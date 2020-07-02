6843 ROUNDUP LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Nice brick duplex in Milton. Home built in 2005 with 1,000 sq.ft of living space. Less than 5 minute drive to Whiting Field! Home features kitchen appliances, updated kitchen cabinets, and formal dining area off living room. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Inside laundry room with w/d hookups. Large unfenced backyard. Pet friendly home for pets under 25 lbs with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (Limit of 2 pets and Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Military clause honored and welcomed! ** LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE! ** House is occupied and will be ready for move in July 17, 2020!