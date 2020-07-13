/
/
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
79 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Pinellas Park, FL
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6450 78TH AVENUE N
6450 78th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple units available....both 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. Some have carpeted bedrooms, others are vinyl throughout. Water, Sewer, Trash, and Monthly Pest Control are provided and included in the rent. There is a Laundry Facility onsite.
Results within 1 mile of Pinellas Park
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
850 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lealman
3947 Mohr Avenue North
3947 Mohr Avenue North, Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$888
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5227 65th Way North 97
5227 65th Way North, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
735 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 X 1 - ready NOW! St. Pete location! - Property Id: 247344 Want a spacious 1 bedroom that is beautiful and ready to go NOW? LOOK no further! Northridge Apartments is offering unit #97 for you today. It is move in ready to view NOW.
Results within 5 miles of Pinellas Park
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
38 Units Available
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
863 sqft
Conveniently located in Gandy, with easy access to I-275 and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Units with full-sized washers and dryers and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
19 Units Available
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$924
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
960 sqft
Located in northern St. Petersburg close to downtown and Tampa. Units have patio/balcony, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community has gym, tennis court, volleyball court and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
19 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
950 sqft
Blocks from Riviera Bay and fifteen minutes from Downtown St. Petersburg, Harlow at Gateway offers residents the opportunity to choose their own adventure.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
56 Units Available
The Wayland
300 10th St S, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$925
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
770 sqft
With incredible panoramic views of The Bay and downtown St Petersburg, The Wayland features newly renovated, modern interiors and excellent amenities including onsite co-working space (with many new amenities coming late 2020).
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
3 Units Available
Sunpointe Place Apartments
701 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a tropical oasis, SunPointe Place Apartments on East Bay Drive provides the perfect back drop to first class amenities, the beaches, relaxing pool side serenity and open spaces for your outdoor enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Melrose On The Bay
16321 Bolesta Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$862
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1100 sqft
Tucked away on 34 acres of rustic terrain, Melrose on the Bay is the perfect place to call home. You will find the quaint solitude that you that you seek.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
12 Units Available
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1137 sqft
This relaxing, luxury community sits lakeside. Apartments offer full kitchens, washer and dryer connections, and terraces. On-site pool, grill, and picnic areas. Pet-friendly. Near the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Mill Pond
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$990
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
8 Units Available
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
858 sqft
This elegant community is located just off the water. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and picnic area. Business center and community clubhouse provided. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens and ample space.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
11 Units Available
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$917
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1140 sqft
Providing spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this community offers easy access to the I-687/I-275 connector. Amenities include vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and onsite spas and pools.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Old Northeast
327 34th Ave N #302
327 34th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
768 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom apartment near downtown St Pete and shopping - Light and lovely 3rd floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in elevator building. New paint and carpet throughout. Big living-dining area. Bedrooms will accommodate a king bed.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1025 Lake Palms Dr
1025 Lake Palm Drive, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
924 sqft
Great Duplex in Whitegates Sub, 2br/1ba fenced in Largo! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Fantastic 2br/1ba duplex in Whitegates Sub. - Available now, annual/unfurnished rental. One small dog ok, sorry, no cat.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1956 McMullen Rd Apt 1
1956 Mcmullen Road, Largo, FL
Studio
$750
280 sqft
Cute & Quaint Studio available in Largo!!! Full kitchen Tile floors throughout No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No Problem! Our property management company is family owned and operated.
Similar Pages
Pinellas Park 1 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 BedroomsPinellas Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPinellas Park 3 BedroomsPinellas Park Accessible ApartmentsPinellas Park Apartments under $1,000
Pinellas Park Apartments under $900Pinellas Park Apartments with BalconyPinellas Park Apartments with GaragePinellas Park Apartments with GymPinellas Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPinellas Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FL