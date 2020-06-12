/
3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Panama City, FL
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Ava Kay Townhomes
265-A Nelle St, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1294 sqft
Welcome to Ava Kay Townhomes, a welcoming residential community in a prime location that allows you to get away from it all without giving up the conveniences of city life.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley Club
2121 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1200 sqft
Luxurious community features pool, hot tub and sundeck. Homes include washer and dryer connections, patio or balcony, and large closets. Great location close to Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Tupelo Court
1 Unit Available
2011 Tupelo Court
2011 Tupelo Court, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2011 Tupelo Court in Panama City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
567 Palermo Road
567 Palermo Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1349 sqft
3 BR|2.5 BA Town Home near Lynn Haven! - For rent! Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Venetian Villas! New vinyl plank flooring, lighting, fresh paint and new carpet upstairs; This town home is fresh and ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bunkers Cove
1 Unit Available
205 N. MacArthur Avenue
205 North Mac Arthur Avenue, Panama City, FL
For rent - 4 BR, 2 BA Cove Home! Remodeled! - For rent! Beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath Cove home. Centrally located to TAFB, local restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenwood Addition
1 Unit Available
807 E 10th St
807 East 10th Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1008 sqft
- 3/1 single family home centrally located in Panama City. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important. School assignments are subject to change, please check with Bay County for most accurate information.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Venetian VIllas
1 Unit Available
1210 Tuscany Rd
1210 Tuscany Road, Panama City, FL
1210 Tuscany Rd - Large remodeled home w/ 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms. Stainless appliances, granite counters, dining room, large family room w/ wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, bonus room. 2-car garage, shed, sprinklers on well. No pets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2825 BriarCliff Road
2825 Briarcliff Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1861 sqft
- *1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders* This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with an open floor plan. Separate dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast bar. Living room equipped with a fireplace. 2 Car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay VIew
1 Unit Available
3806 W 17th St. #A
3806 West 17th Street, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
- 3/2 White Aluminum siding Refrigerator, stove. W/D hookup, exterior storage closet Hardwood, vinyl and tile flooring. Owner supplied yard work.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Forest Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2825 Briar Cliff Road
2825 Briarcliff Rd, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1861 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military and first responders*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths with an open floor plan. Separate dining room. Kitchen has a breakfast bar. Living room equipped with a fireplace. 2 Car garage.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oakland Terrace
1 Unit Available
1212 Fairy Avenue
1212 Fairy Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
*1/2 off deposit for active military*This home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath. Large family room that opens up into a screened patio. Carport, and a large fenced in backyard.*No Pets*
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4038 Woodridge Road
4038 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1324 sqft
LIKE NEW Townhome centrally located in the Panama City area, just off Northshore Rd.
1 of 16
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1902 Clay ave
1902 Clay Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
-- - This 3 bedroom 1 bath is centnrally located home in St. Andrews. Minutes to the beach and very close to GCSC. Home features; privacy fenced backyard, fireplace, workshop, and sprinkler system. Partially furnished.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodridge
1 Unit Available
4012 Woodridge Rd
4012 Woodridge Road, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1370 sqft
For rent! 3 BR|2 BA Home in Lynn Haven ~ 1 Car Garage - For Rent! Immaculate 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage in Lynn Haven. The home was just updated with new flooring, fresh paint and updated bathrooms and kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1606 Lake Ave
1606 Lake Avenue, Panama City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1160 sqft
1606 Lake Ave - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath house near downtown St Andrews. Family room and living room, small dining area. Covered front porch, open back deck overlooks large fenced back yard, yard building. Fireplace is in-operable.
Results within 1 mile of Panama City
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4007 Oak Forest
4007 Oak Forest Drive, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2240 sqft
- Beautiful 3/2 home in the Riverside Subdivision. Close to schools, shopping. Open floor plan with all wood floors. Community pool available. All property sizes and ages are approximate, please measure and/or verify if important.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4706 Bylsma Cir
4706 Bylsma Circle, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
4706 Bylsma Cir - Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath home in Bylsma Manor Estates. Built in 2018. Kitchen has stainless appliances, lots of cabinet space, island, & solid surface counters. Master bedroom has tray ceiling, recessed lights, ceiling fan.
1 of 78
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Amigo Estates
1 Unit Available
3502 Brooke Ln.
3502 Brooke Lane, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1436 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with 2 car garage and detached building that's great for storage. Tile throughout the house and a screened patio in back. Nature lovers paradise, large lot with flower garden .
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5711 Merritt Brown Rd
5711 Merritt Brown Road, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1757 sqft
5711 Merritt Brown Rd Available 07/04/20 For Rent! 3 BR|2 BA Unfurnished Home in Cherokee Heights! - For rent! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly sought-after Cherokee Heights neighborhood.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bylsma Manor Estates
1 Unit Available
4209 Florence Tolsma Way
4209 Florence Tolsma Way, Bay County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1609 sqft
Bylsma Manor 4209 Florence Tolsma Way - 3/2 in Bylsma Manor, stainless appliances, custom cabinets, crown molding, custom paint, electric fireplace, trayed ceilings, tile & hardwood flooring. Jetted tub, separate shower, double vanity.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2602 Ravenwood Court
2602 Ravenwood Court, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
2602 Ravenwood Court Available 07/05/20 - Spacious Lynn Haven town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7145 Riverbrooke Street
7145 Riverbrooke Drive, Bay County, FL
- This home offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, located in the Sweetwater Subdivision. Open kitchen with an island, large pantry. Master bedroom has double sink vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower, and a large walk in closet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2603 Ashlee Way
2603 Ashlee Way, Lynn Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
2603 Ashlee Way Available 06/15/20 For rent! Unfurnished 3 BR|2 BA Lynn Haven Home w/ Garage! - For rent! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated in the heart of Lynn Haven near schools, local restaurants and grocery.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hammocks
1 Unit Available
3620 Bay Tree Road
3620 Bay Tree Road, Lynn Haven, FL
- *1/2 off deposit for active military* This home offers a Gourmet kitchen with Corian counters, cherry cabinets, stainless appliances. The great room has built in serving bar and French doors leading to a screened in porch.
