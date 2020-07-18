2011 Tupelo Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- This home is located in Panama City, close to school, shopping, and dining. This home features tile and carpet flooring throughout the home, a large living area with a fireplace, separate dining area, and a garden tub in the master bathroom. The backyard is fenced and also includes a small deck. This home includes a 2 car garage and irrigation system on separate meter.



*All pets are part of the application process and subject to the homeowner's approval



*1/2 off security deposit for active military



