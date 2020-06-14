Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:47 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Pace, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pace renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5600 BALLYBUNION DR
5600 Balley Bunion Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
2654 sqft
This large 3/2 home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the gated community of Stone Brook Village. This fabulous property has a view of the fairway across the pond located just out the back door.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Pace

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
4287 DIAMOND ST
4287 Diamond Street, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
This beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready in time for summer for you to make it yours.

1 of 37

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6010 E Cambridge Way
6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3210 sqft
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore.
Results within 5 miles of Pace

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Berry Place
1 Unit Available
5733 CHARLENE DR
5733 Charlene Drive, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1248 sqft
Great location in Milton off of Hwy 90 near shopping, entertainment, less than 1 mile from Avalon Blvd, and more! Three bedroom two bath home with a 2 car garage. Stunning Wood laminate floors throughout the open concept living areas and bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5961 Fairlands Rd
5961 Fairlands Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1555 sqft
Like New Home In Great Location - Come check out this nearly brand new home ready for Move-In. Featuring a great open floorplan, with 3 spacious bedrooms, wood flooring throughout the house, and granite counters in the open kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Pace
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
$
5 Units Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
5 Units Available
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$833
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
971 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flats at 9th Avenue in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd, Ensley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1386 sqft
Provides easy access to I-10. Oversized kitchen with black appliances in every apartment. Leisure amenities include a putting green, swimming pool, basketball court and fitness center. Cyber cafe and club room also on the premises.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1427 sqft
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Springdale
1 Unit Available
665 Royce St
665 Royce Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$945
920 sqft
Cute Home, Even Better Location! - This home is in a great location of Pensacola. Near Cordova Mall, movie theaters, restaurants, and so much more! Shady backyard is fenced. Extra room could be office space or 3rd bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5431 Munson Hwy
5431 Munson Highway, Milton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2412 sqft
5431 Munson Hwy Available 06/24/20 Walk To Carpenter's Park - Fishing, Boating, Swimming - View this home in 3-D: https://my.matterport.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay Oaks
1 Unit Available
5735 AVENIDA MARINA
5735 Avenida Marina, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2421 sqft
One block from Escambia Bay & Scenic Hwy! Convenient to schools, shopping, hospitals & interstate. Front entry has a courtyard with outdoor fireplace. Tile foyer. Living room with cathedral ceiling & stone fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
416 Robin Rd
416 Robin Road, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER..........All apartments are 2-bedroom 2-bath with a private utility room that has W/D hookups. All apartments also have covered front and back patios and 2 designated parking spaces.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Villas at Silverton
1 Unit Available
7985 STONEBROOK DR
7985 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
984 sqft
Location, location, location! Like new two bedrooms, two bath condo in Silverton subdivision off of Olive Rd. Near I-10, hospitals, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pineglades
1 Unit Available
230 EUCLID ST
230 Euclid Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1656 sqft
***Available July 30!*** What a wonderful place to call home. A new AC has just been installed! Upon entering, you are greeted into a large living area with original hardwood floors.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Milestone
1 Unit Available
100 MT PILOT ST
100 Mount Pilot Street, Ensley, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2425 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Custom home in Desirable Milestone Subdivision! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: Living Room features Hardwood Floors, Custom Gas Fireplace (Not Functional) ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Fully equipped Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, High End Stainless
City Guide for Pace, FL

Pace, Florida, is situated beside Escambia Bay and is immersed in natural beauty. One trip to the picturesque Floridatown Park and it becomes clear that life tucked within Escambia Bay moves at just the right pace.

With a population of 20,039, up from 7,393 in 2000, Pace is becoming a popular town in the Florida panhandle. It's near the cities of Pensacola, Milton and Brent, and is truly a unique spot to live within the region. Pace provides a cool mix of small-town charm and seaside living. Combined with a pace of life that's just right, it's no wonder why the town is growing and pushing toward a bright future. Well, it's always bright down here anyway. It's Florida, for crying out loud! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pace, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pace renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

