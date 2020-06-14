19 Apartments for rent in Pace, FL with hardwood floors

Pace, Florida, is situated beside Escambia Bay and is immersed in natural beauty. One trip to the picturesque Floridatown Park and it becomes clear that life tucked within Escambia Bay moves at just the right pace.

With a population of 20,039, up from 7,393 in 2000, Pace is becoming a popular town in the Florida panhandle. It's near the cities of Pensacola, Milton and Brent, and is truly a unique spot to live within the region. Pace provides a cool mix of small-town charm and seaside living. Combined with a pace of life that's just right, it's no wonder why the town is growing and pushing toward a bright future. Well, it's always bright down here anyway. It's Florida, for crying out loud! See more