19 Apartments for rent in Pace, FL with hardwood floors
Pace, Florida, is situated beside Escambia Bay and is immersed in natural beauty. One trip to the picturesque Floridatown Park and it becomes clear that life tucked within Escambia Bay moves at just the right pace.
With a population of 20,039, up from 7,393 in 2000, Pace is becoming a popular town in the Florida panhandle. It's near the cities of Pensacola, Milton and Brent, and is truly a unique spot to live within the region. Pace provides a cool mix of small-town charm and seaside living. Combined with a pace of life that's just right, it's no wonder why the town is growing and pushing toward a bright future. Well, it's always bright down here anyway. It's Florida, for crying out loud! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pace renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.