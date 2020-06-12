/
3 bedroom apartments
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean City, FL
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Scranton Street
105 Scranton Street, Ocean City, FL
105 Scranton Street Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Floor Plan in Fort Walton Beach! - Walk in to this home to a well sized living/dining area. Moving into the kitchen which features granite countertops, back splash, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 MIKE CIRCLE
4 Mike Circle, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath with big private yard - This adorable home is perfect for a couple or family. Enjoy the big backyard shaded by mature trees. Please call to set up appointment to show. NBI Properties, Inc.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Bayou
1 Unit Available
245 Beal Parkway
245 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
245 Beal Parkway Available 06/15/20 Large Ranch Home - Offering a home in centrally located in the heart of Fort Walton Beach, this home's cozy living room features hardwood flooring and a gorgeous fireplace.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
316 Yacht Club Drive NE
316 Yacht Club Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2097 sqft
Large Home Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach in WaterFront Neighborhood - Offering a newly renovated home in the highly sought after waterfront neighborhood of Lakeland Heights.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
Ferry Park
1 Unit Available
34 Iowa Drive
34 Iowa Drive Northeast, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1410 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Fort Walton Beach is set in a quite neighborhood yet minutes away from the beaches of Okaloosa Island! Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, Kenmore ''Ultra'' stainless appliances including refrigerator, gas
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Shalimar
1 Unit Available
2566 BARRON CT
2566 Barron Court, Shalimar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1823 sqft
***Available August 1, 2020!*** Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated near the end of a cul-de-sac in a saafe quiet neighborhood. Complete with living area, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland
1 Unit Available
32 Reed Place
32 Reed Place Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL
32 Reed Place Available 06/16/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Centrally Located in Fort Walton Beach - Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
904 S Whisperwood Lane
904 Whisperwood Ln S, Okaloosa County, FL
904 S Whisperwood Lane Available 07/31/20 4 bedroom in Kenwood! - Great home in desirable Kenwood area. Convenient location to both Eglin & Hurlburt Field. This 4/2 is full of updates including kitchen appliances, counter tops & master suite.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Brian Circle
211 Brian Circle, Mary Esther, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2354 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Bonus Space - This spacious 3 bedroom two bathroom home offers s split-bedroom floorpan and multiple bonus/multi-purpose spaces.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayou Poquito
1 Unit Available
35 Birch Avenue
35 Birch Avenue, Okaloosa County, FL
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom Home in Poquito Bayou - This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 car garage has been tastefully renovated and is nestled on a large lot in Poquito Bayou near the public boat launch and parks! From the moment you
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Homewood
1 Unit Available
155 Homewood Drive
155 Homewood Drive, Wright, FL
155 Homewood Drive - Large home with two living areas, a fireplace, 2 car garage, large back yard, and much more. A $20 fee will be added to rent amount for our Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program. (RLNE4513305)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hurlburt Field
1 Unit Available
1705 Conservation Trail #202
1705 Conservation Trl, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1285 sqft
1705 Conservation Trail #202 Available 07/01/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 3B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features Flexible Lease Terms for Military Military Discount Fitness Center Pet
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
716 Randall Roberts Road
716 Randall Roberts Road, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
2118 sqft
Location, Location, and Location! Don't get stuck in traffic on 98!Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with private office (office could be 4th bedroom).
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Shalimar Pointe
1 Unit Available
903 Shalimar Cove
903 Shalimar Cove, Lake Lorraine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2306 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an attached 2 car garage along with driveway parking and is located on the golf course at Shalimar Pointe in Shalimar.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
763 Barley Port Lane
763 Barley Port Lane, Wright, FL
Fort Walton Beach's Premier Gated Subdivision w/Community Pool! Hurry Homes in this Subdivision Rent QUICKLY!~This Upscale 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Custom Home Features the Open Living Concept you have been Looking for!~ Custom ''Wood Look'' Vinyl Plank
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
East Miracle Strip
1 Unit Available
113 SE Brooks Street
113 Brooks St SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
WATERFRONT TOP END UNIT WITH AWESOME VIEW!!! Sought out condo on the sound and downtown area. Three bedrooms with each having their own bathroom. Spacious living room and master bedroom with patio doors leading to the balcony with view of the Sound.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1871 Heartland Drive
1871 Heartland Drive, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
Available July 1st!.. .Great looking home close to shopping, schools, and military bases. Well maintained with newer appliances. If you are wanting an affordable home in Fort Walton? This is it!. Early move in available upon request.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Oakland
1 Unit Available
32 NW Reed Place
32 Reed Pl NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1711 sqft
Available June 15th Lovely all brick home centrally located. 1700sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath home featuring tile floor throughout dining and kitchen. Large back yard for pets or entertainment. No smoking in home.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1184 Lost Trail
1184 Lost Trail, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2284 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home on a corner lot. Close to back entrance of Hurlburt field and minutes away from Eglin AFB. Upgrades include granite counter tops, kitchen cabinets, new paint and New carpet.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
920 Lawton Court
920 Lawton Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1379 sqft
Two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. All tile downstairs, carpet upstairs (all 3 bedrooms located upstairs). Two car garage. Fenced in yard. Pets not negotiable. Available 5-11-20.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
646 Virginia Oak Ct.
646 Virginia Oak Court, Wright, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1278 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent in Fort Walton Beach! - Virginia Oak Court is centrally located in Fort Walton Beach. This townhome is located near both military bases, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Destin
160 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1105 Sean Lane
1105 Sean Lane, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1794 sqft
1105 Sean Lane Available 07/10/20 Central Niceville home - Family friendly home is on a cul de sac in the heart of Niceville. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace.
