pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
215 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2220 Seward Cir
2220 Seward Circle, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1424 sqft
Beautiful 3Bed/2Bath for Rent in Sarasota!! Avail 8/1 - Avail.
Results within 1 mile of North Sarasota
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
19 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
11 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
79 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
8303 Enclave Way
8303 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1657 sqft
Magnificent 2nd Floor Rent-to-Own Coach Home with Lake View! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this magnificent second floor 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Coach Home. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
936 La Costa Cir. Unit 1
936 La Costa Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Updated Two Bed/Two Bath Conveniently Located Close to Downtown Sarasota - Located in the peaceful gated community of La Costa, this updated two bedroom / two bathroom is absolutely stunning.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1211 TALLYWOOD DR
1211 Tallywood Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1417 sqft
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3571 Parkridge Circle
3571 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1954 sqft
3571 Parkridge Circle Available 08/15/20 Large Town Home w/Garage in Parkridge - NOTE: RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE, WATER AND SEWER. Large (1954sf) 3 bed 2.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8325 Sylvan Woods Dr
8325 Slyvan Woods Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2660 sqft
Excellent location in a small private neighborhood! Close to UTC mall, shops and airport. 3/2 home with brick fireplace, all tile floors and updated bathrooms. Freshly painted througout and split bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of North Sarasota
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,297
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Bay Shore Gardens
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
60 Units Available
TGM University Park
6001 Medici Ct, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1302 sqft
TGM University Park offers an ideal combination of location and lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1337 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Palm Aire in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
19 Units Available
Rosemary District
ARCOS Apartments
320 Central Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,475
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1386 sqft
Within an urban community near dining and shops. Close to the beach. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings, updated kitchens and bathrooms, and designer finishes. Pool and fitness center on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
56 Units Available
Rosemary District
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,365
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
18 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,335
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:54pm
3 Units Available
Oneco
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$759
1 Bedroom
$964
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Sarasota, FL, Hidden Acres provides you with ranch-style living at its finest. A quiet community nestled under large oak and pine trees, Hidden Acres offers everything you could want in a small friendly community.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
40 Units Available
50 Paramount
50 Paramount Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1469 sqft
Just a few minutes from AMC Barrett 24 Commons Theater, these apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center and tennis court.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
