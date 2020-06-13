Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

244 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL

Finding an apartment in North Sarasota that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1162 Grantham Dr.
1162 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1269 sqft
Townhouse - (RLNE5854847)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1394 Grantham Dr.
1394 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
1394 Grantham Dr. Available 07/02/20 3/2 Townhouse Near University Parkway - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS/ 3 baths, in the gated community of Bradford Manor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1106 GRANTHAM DRIVE
1106 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1187 sqft
Move in ready, 2 floor condo located in a gated community close to it all! This condo has carpet throughout, newer tile downstairs.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
13 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
23 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3438 Parkridge Cir., 34-201
3438 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
For Lease - Townhouse /Condo (RLNE5760311)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2703 Hidden Lake Dr North - Unit C
2703 Hidden Lake Drive North, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
661 sqft
Clean Affordable 1 BR / 1 Bath Condo For Rent in Hidden Lake Village - Clean, freshly painted, first floor, 1-bed, 1-bath condo unit in Hidden Lake Village. Great location that's close to downtown Sarasota and quick access to I-75.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3698 Parkridge Cir #26-104
3698 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1954 sqft
3698 Parkridge Cir #26-104 Available 07/01/20 Large Lake View Town Home in Parkridge w/1 Car Garage - Note: WATER & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED Large (1954sf), LAKE VIEW two story townhome w/1 CAR GARAGE. Featuring 3 beds AND BONUS ROOM, 2.5 baths..

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3417 Tallywood LN
3417 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
This home is in a 55+ community. MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2072 29th Street
2072 29th Street, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3850 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3850 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Pet friendly! Very nice, shows like new: 3BR/2.5B unfurnished end-unit townhouse in beautiful San Michele. Mostly tile, carpeted upstairs. Inside utility room with washer & dryer. Attached 1-car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3005 CHIANTI COURT
3005 Chianti Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
This recently renovated, first floor unit in the gated community of Villagio in Sarasota will not last long! This updated condo is sure to impress! Updates include; new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well as new blinds, upgraded lighting and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
4007 78th Place East
4007 78th Place East, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2041 sqft
Magnificent location, pool home with four-bedroom, two bath home located in the quiet community of Hunters Grove subdivision.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1417 sqft
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
209 Briggs Court
209 Briggs Court, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1499 sqft
Pet friendly and completely renovated single-family home near Downtown Sarasota available for annual lease. This 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2952 ORIOLE DRIVE
2952 Oriole Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2036 sqft
Don’t miss this beautiful home in a newer gated subdivision close to everything! Popular Lantana floor plan offers: 3 bedrooms, den, 2.5 bathrooms split plan home with privacy for all.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2760 COCONUT BAY LANE
2760 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great annual rental opportunity in Sarasota. Well maintained 1 bed, 1 bath apartment more than 700 sqft with large walk-in closet and gorgeous kitchen. Sarasota Palms is the gated community located less than two miles from Main Street in Sarasota.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch, The Meadows, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1393 sqft
Spacious homes with walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens and custom cabinetry. Residents enjoy such amenities as a saltwater pool, a fitness center and a coffee bar. Opposite Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
City Guide for North Sarasota, FL

With a range of stunning leisure activities and superb shopping on offer, and a year-round great climate, North Sarasota in the Sunshine State is all about high quality of life.

A Census-Designated Place in Florida's Sarasota County, with a population of just under seven thousand, which has grown more than 3% since the turn of the century, North Sarasota is part of the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice metropolitan statistical area. Of its nearly four square miles, 3.7 are made up of land and 3.22% is water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Sarasota, FL

Finding an apartment in North Sarasota that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

