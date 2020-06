Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate move in!Great home in central Niceville with huge private back yard. ***Brand new flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms to be installed next week! The eat in kitchen has vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for the cook. There is a pass through window to the dining area and living room. The master bath features a private bathroom and walk in closet. The home features an indoor laundry area and a two car garage. The covered back porch overlooks the private back yard. New paint throughout Call Sound Choice Real Estate to schedule a tour- 850.389.8533