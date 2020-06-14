/
1 bedroom apartments
71 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Neptune Beach, FL
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Neptune Beach
1 Unit Available
1552 SAND DOLLAR CIR
1552 Sand Dollar Circle, Neptune Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1113 sqft
Beautiful Townhome with 1 Car Garage! Tile downstairs with screened in porch and room for small gardening outside. Upstairs is the loft overlooking the dining/living area & bedroom. Enjoy a quick bike ride to the beach.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Atlantic Highlands
18 Units Available
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
778 sqft
Located off Atlantic Boulevard with proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway and Neptune Beach. Features convenient apartment amenities, including 24-hour gym and package receiving. Units feature ceiling fan and carpet for comfort.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
34 Units Available
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
840 sqft
Stylish apartments close to Alimacani Elementary School and Village Shoppes at San Pablo. Apartments range from one to three bedrooms, with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with communal pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Atlantic Beach
15 Units Available
Sea Oats
900 Plaza, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
700 sqft
Newly renovated large apartment homes designed for maximum comfort with large kitchens and plenty of closets.
Last updated June 4 at 04:21pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
5 Units Available
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
882 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Banyan Bay Apartments, located in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Jacksonville Beach
1 Unit Available
1701 1ST ST N
1701 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
755 sqft
OCEANFRNT FURNISHED WEEKLY RENTAL. $1000. on the Ocean. Also available for monthly rentals. Occ tax of 13% and $200 Cleaning fee Apply to each visit. Pricing is for a week long rental starting any day of the week.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Palm Valley
9 Units Available
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
867 sqft
Located by Highway A1A and South Beach Parkway. Luxury apartments have a patio/balcony, a fireplace and a well-appointed, modern kitchen. Community includes a pool, tennis court, gym and yoga studio.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Jacksonville Beach
8 Units Available
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
763 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog park. One, two and three bedroom luxury apartment homes feature granite countertops, tile backsplash and upgraded lighting.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Palm Valley
93 Units Available
The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
712 sqft
Surrounded by the Ponte Vedra Lakes, these luxurious units include all appliances, hardwood and carpet flooring, and laundry facilities. Business center, bike storage, clubhouse, racquetball and volleyball courts, swimming pool and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Beach Haven
20 Units Available
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
771 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from beaches. Private entries, renovated gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, large closets, and patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and gated access.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
15 Units Available
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
949 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a modern apartment building, just 20 minutes from downtown Jacksonville. Vaulted ceilings, screened patios or balconies and walk-in closets. Business center, car wash station and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
21 Units Available
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
710 sqft
Luxury Jacksonville apartments with full amenities, custom interior design and sports bar. Just minutes away from St. Johns Town Center, Sawgrass Golf & Country Club and beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
46 Units Available
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
863 sqft
Country Club Lakes is located in Jacksonville's trendy intracoastal area on Hodges Blvd. about 10 minutes from Jacksonville's Beaches.
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
North Beach
23 Units Available
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
908 sqft
Luxury apartment community near fine dining. Walkable community. Full concierge service, interactive resident portal online and fitness center. Gated beachfront community. Gourmet kitchens. Spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
North Beach
22 Units Available
Mariners Village Apartments
2130 Mayport Rd, Atlantic Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$761
640 sqft
You'll be impressed with spacious apartment homes & our lush colorfully landscaped community. A quality home that won't break your budget is waiting for you at Mariner's Village. Come visit us Today...what you see is what you get.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sandalwood
28 Units Available
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
707 sqft
An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS West Kernan... A dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
9 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$988
750 sqft
This lakeside community offers easy access to Hodges Boulevard and the shopping along Atlantic Boulevard. These recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy a pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sandalwood
21 Units Available
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,134
983 sqft
This beautiful lakeside community features lighted fountains and is only moments from everything Beach Boulevard has to offer. Luxury features include sauna, coffee bar, putting green and much more. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Jacksonville Beach
17 Units Available
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,349
973 sqft
Luxurious apartments include private balcony, ceiling fans and kitchen islands. Communal amenities include resident clubhouse, common area Wi-Fi and swimming pools. Located close to Jacksonville Beach Golf Club and I-90.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Arlington
24 Units Available
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
824 sqft
Just off of SR10, near shopping and fitness centers. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry rooms. Lots of facilities, including a gym, media room, club house and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Golden Glades-The Woods
41 Units Available
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Located along Highway 10 and a short drive from Hodges Boulevard. Picturesque community with business center, pool and pool table. Apartments feature modern kitchen with appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Jacksonville Beach
22 Units Available
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
961 sqft
Step into the ultimate in resort-style living! At Ocean Park, our apartments welcome you home and offer the best of the fabulous South Jacksonville Beach lifestyle with the prestigious Marsh Landing address and being a short bike ride away from the
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Palm Valley
8 Units Available
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way, Palm Valley, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
Trader Joe's, Target and all the retail options along 3rd Street South are only minutes from this community. Units have cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Community features include sauna, tennis court, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
44 Units Available
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
870 sqft
Located close to Chet's Creek Elementary School. Beautiful community includes a tennis court, basketball court and swimming pool. Apartments feature a patio, a modern, fully equipped kitchen and bathroom with bathtub.
