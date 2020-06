Amenities

WONDERFUL POOL HOME!!! Available season 2021! now allowing pets subject to approval! Come enjoy the warm weather and beautiful beaches of Naples. This pool home features 3 spacious bedrooms and a large nicely updated eat in kitchen. There is a large lanai and wonderful pool with spa. This home is located on a quiet street in Naples Park just 1.4 miles away from the beach entrance and .7 miles from The Mercato Shops. Ride your bike or walk to the beach, dinner, or a movie! Owner prefers min 30 day rental but is flexible depending on terms.