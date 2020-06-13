/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:01 AM
64 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miramar Beach, FL
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
16 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Secret Harbor Drive
115 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
115 Secret Harbor Drive Available 06/22/20 Spacious Home In Miramar Beach with Deeded Beach Access - The beach is calling! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a 2 car garage and plenty of flexible living space.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 Dominica Court
119 Dominica Court, Miramar Beach, FL
4 bedroom, fenced yard, walking distance to the Bay - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home with tile and wood floors throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
329 L'Atrium Circle
329 L'atrium Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1950 sqft
Property is listed for sale and seller will also finance for three years :-) see MLS number 828661
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
85 Bayou Landing Road
85 Bayou Landing Rd, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1548 sqft
You will adore this charming, 3BR/2BA Santa Rosa Beach rental home. Built in 2003, this picturesque brick home is located in the quiet Bayou Landings subdivision near Sacred Heart Hospital and Grand Boulevard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
72 Vantage Point
72 Vantage Pt, Miramar Beach, FL
Beautiful 3 story townhome. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
308 N Holiday Road
308 North Holiday Road, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1622 sqft
Almost new tenant backed out and ready for you to call this home. Great home that is only 7 years young. Granite in all the bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, seamless glass shower finished off with amazing tile features.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
756 Forest Shore Drive
756 Forest Shore Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1497 sqft
AVAILABLE: 6/15. MIS: $300 OFF 1ST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU OCCUPY BY 6/29! FLEXIBLE S/D = TO 1 MONTH'S RENT CAN BE BROKEN UP IN 2 MONTHLY INSTALLMENTS IF QUALIFIED.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
129 Long Lake Drive
129 Long Lake Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1603 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom home on the lake! All ceramic tile in living areas, great open floor plan. This home is in the heart of Destin/Miramar Beach close to shopping, beach and restaurants.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
236 Carson Oaks Lane
236 Carson Oaks Ln, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2276 sqft
This Florida Cottage is in the gorgeous neighborhood of Carson Oaks, off Mack Bayou Rd. The first floor offers a beautiful kitchen with GE Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and designer wood cabinetry.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
75 Alex Court
75 Alex Court, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1468 sqft
Beautiful Well Maintained Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 Car Garage Near The End Of The Cul-De-Sac. Features Include: Open Floor Plan, Wood & Tile Floors Through Out, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings & A Great Dining Space.
1 of 26
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
62 Secret Harbor Drive
62 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1653 sqft home, with private backyard POOL in a Gated Community. Short distance to Community's Private Beach. Open Floor Plan has Tile floors throughout & Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Dining Areas & Kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Miramar Beach
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
9 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
56 Loblolly Bay Drive
56 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1920 sqft
56 Loblolly Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Driftwood Estates - This gorgeous home features a split-bedroom, open floorpan with lots of flexible space.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Wimico Circle
314 Wimico Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1799 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home in the Gated Community of Emerald Lakes - 1ST MONTH FREE! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a 2 car garage and beautiful renovations nestled in the gated community of Emerald Lakes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4678 Windstarr Dr
4678 Windstarr Drive, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4678 Windstarr Dr in Destin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4700 AMHURST CIR
4700 Amhurst Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1797 sqft
This adorable home located in Calusa Bay has 3 bedrooms, each with it's own en-suite full bathroom and walk-in closet, plus an extra half bath downstairs on the main level.
1 of 10
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
227 Inverrary Drive
227 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1840 sqft
**This home is only available for 6 months**Unfurnished, Mediterranean - style home for rent! Located in the beautiful Calusa Bay subdivision, this home features an open living / dining area with travertine tile flooring and crown molding throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Miramar Beach
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
28 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1613 sqft
72 E. Kathy Lane Available 06/24/20 Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
50 South Haven Circle
50 South Haven Cir 4, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1649 sqft
New listing-Take the 3D virtual Tour! Tranquil, luxurious 3/2.5 townhouse with 1 car garage in the heart of Santa Rosa Beach available NOW! - Click here for the 3D tour: https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
117 Santa Barbara Ave
117 Santa Barbara Avenue, Walton County, FL
This newly renovated Victorian-style, three story home for sale! This one of a kind property sits on 1/2 acre, and is less than a mile from a local park and boat launch. Plenty of room for parking your cars and water crafts.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
149 White Heron Drive
149 White Heron Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1694 sqft
Spacious updated house along 30a. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and farm sink. Large fenced in backyard has been re-sodded with new irrigation.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
72 Talon Court
72 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Talon Court in Walton County. View photos, descriptions and more!
