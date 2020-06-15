75 Alex Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Well Maintained Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 Car Garage Near The End Of The Cul-De-Sac. Features Include: Open Floor Plan, Wood & Tile Floors Through Out, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings & A Great Dining Space. Newer Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Island With Breakfast Bar, & Unique Glass Countertops. Spacious Master Suite With Updated Bathroom And Walk In Closet. On The Other Side Of The Home Are The Other Two Bedrooms & Second Full Bath. Large Fenced Back Yard Includes Patio And Outdoor Kitchen Perfect For Entertaining!