All apartments in Miramar Beach
Find more places like 75 Alex Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar Beach, FL
/
75 Alex Court
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:20 PM

75 Alex Court

75 Alex Court · (850) 867-6710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miramar Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

75 Alex Court, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Well Maintained Home With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths & 2 Car Garage Near The End Of The Cul-De-Sac. Features Include: Open Floor Plan, Wood & Tile Floors Through Out, Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings & A Great Dining Space. Newer Kitchen With Stainless Appliances, Island With Breakfast Bar, & Unique Glass Countertops. Spacious Master Suite With Updated Bathroom And Walk In Closet. On The Other Side Of The Home Are The Other Two Bedrooms & Second Full Bath. Large Fenced Back Yard Includes Patio And Outdoor Kitchen Perfect For Entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Alex Court have any available units?
75 Alex Court has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Alex Court have?
Some of 75 Alex Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Alex Court currently offering any rent specials?
75 Alex Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Alex Court pet-friendly?
No, 75 Alex Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 75 Alex Court offer parking?
Yes, 75 Alex Court does offer parking.
Does 75 Alex Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Alex Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Alex Court have a pool?
No, 75 Alex Court does not have a pool.
Does 75 Alex Court have accessible units?
No, 75 Alex Court does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Alex Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Alex Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Alex Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Alex Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 75 Alex Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir
Miramar Beach, FL 32459

Similar Pages

Miramar Beach 1 BedroomsMiramar Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miramar Beach Apartments with BalconyMiramar Beach Apartments with Gym
Miramar Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Panama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLFort Walton Beach, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLLaguna Beach, FL
Parker, FLMilton, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLBagdad, FLSpringfield, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMary Esther, FLCedar Grove, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLLynn Haven, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity