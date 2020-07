Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool shuffle board internet access tennis court

Amazing 5 bedrooms in Destin, fully furnished. Walk to the beach! Enjoy a vacation lifestyle in this beautifully appointed home located in the gated community of Emerald Shores in Destin. All five bedrooms walk out to a spacious balcony. Amenities include two pools, basketball, tennis court, shuffleboard, and a private beach entrance from Scenic 98. Call for additional details.