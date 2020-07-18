All apartments in Miramar Beach
15 E Bradley Street

15 East Bradley Street · (850) 361-4178
Location

15 East Bradley Street, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will adore this lovely mobile home for rent in Miramar Beach, Floirda. Located in a gated community of Fox Run, this cozy 1BR/1BA home is just two short blocks away from the beach. Head home after a day of splashing around the Gulf of Mexico waters and enjoy an evening spent on the lovely deck that is shaded by beautiful Palm trees. Coming fully furnished, this beautiful home is one you must see to believe. Did we mention water, trash and lawn service is included in the rent? We are sorry, this home is not pet-friendly nor does it permit smoking. Don't miss your chance to live affordably along the sugar white sands of the Emerald Coast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 E Bradley Street have any available units?
15 E Bradley Street has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15 E Bradley Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 E Bradley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 E Bradley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 E Bradley Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 E Bradley Street offer parking?
No, 15 E Bradley Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 E Bradley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 E Bradley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 E Bradley Street have a pool?
No, 15 E Bradley Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 E Bradley Street have accessible units?
No, 15 E Bradley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 E Bradley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 E Bradley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 E Bradley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 E Bradley Street does not have units with air conditioning.
