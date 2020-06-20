All apartments in Miramar Beach
119 Dominica Court
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

119 Dominica Court

119 Dominica Court · No Longer Available
Miramar Beach
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

119 Dominica Court, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom, fenced yard, walking distance to the Bay - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home with tile and wood floors throughout. As you enter the double doored front door you enter a nice foyer before stepping into an over sized living room with good natural light. Open kitchen with breakfast nook, bar and separate dinning area. Move through the sliding glass doors out to a spacious patio and completely fenced in fully sodded back yard to relax and enjoy a few sun rays. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs with a hall bathroom. Master bedroom boasts both a soaking jetted tub and separate shower. His and hers walk in closets and large bay window. *Please note this house is rented unfurnished.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5812617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Dominica Court have any available units?
119 Dominica Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar Beach, FL.
What amenities does 119 Dominica Court have?
Some of 119 Dominica Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Dominica Court currently offering any rent specials?
119 Dominica Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Dominica Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Dominica Court is pet friendly.
Does 119 Dominica Court offer parking?
No, 119 Dominica Court does not offer parking.
Does 119 Dominica Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Dominica Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Dominica Court have a pool?
No, 119 Dominica Court does not have a pool.
Does 119 Dominica Court have accessible units?
No, 119 Dominica Court does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Dominica Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Dominica Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Dominica Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Dominica Court does not have units with air conditioning.
