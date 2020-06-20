119 Dominica Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

4 bedroom, fenced yard, walking distance to the Bay - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom home with tile and wood floors throughout. As you enter the double doored front door you enter a nice foyer before stepping into an over sized living room with good natural light. Open kitchen with breakfast nook, bar and separate dinning area. Move through the sliding glass doors out to a spacious patio and completely fenced in fully sodded back yard to relax and enjoy a few sun rays. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs with a hall bathroom. Master bedroom boasts both a soaking jetted tub and separate shower. His and hers walk in closets and large bay window. *Please note this house is rented unfurnished.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5812617)