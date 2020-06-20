All apartments in Miramar Beach
115 Secret Harbor Drive

Location

115 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 115 Secret Harbor Drive · Avail. Jun 22

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
115 Secret Harbor Drive Available 06/22/20 Spacious Home In Miramar Beach with Deeded Beach Access - The beach is calling! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a 2 car garage and plenty of flexible living space. Enter the foyer to find the 4th bedroom - this room could be a bedroom, playroom, home office, you name it. The foyer also opens up to the eat-in kitchen complete with breakfast nook with a separate formal dining space that sits adjacent to the living room and 4th bedroom. Beyond the kitchen and formal dining room is a spacious living room with high ceilings and door leading to the covered back patio. With a split floor plan you'll enjoy 2 additional bedrooms and an additional bathroom off one side of the living room and a spacious master with walk-in closet and private bath off the other. The covered back patio overlooks the fenced backyard the has a very private feel. This home is in a gated community that offers deeded beach access for community owners and tenants only. Call today for your private tour of this lovely home!

(RLNE5814736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Secret Harbor Drive have any available units?
115 Secret Harbor Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 115 Secret Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
115 Secret Harbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Secret Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 115 Secret Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 115 Secret Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 115 Secret Harbor Drive does offer parking.
Does 115 Secret Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Secret Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Secret Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 115 Secret Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 115 Secret Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 115 Secret Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Secret Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Secret Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Secret Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Secret Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
