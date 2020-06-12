/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
207 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Windermere, FL
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
Windermere
40 Units Available
Citra at Windermere
523 Main St, Windermere, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1409 sqft
Located within walking distance of restaurants, fitness clubs, shopping and public transportation. Three-story buildings with distinctive one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balconies. Small pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Venetian Isle
6506 San Francesco Way, Windermere, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1432 sqft
A beautiful community with luxury one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with a Mediterranean flair.We invite you to transport yourself to an upgraded level of luxury right at your front door.
Results within 1 mile of Windermere
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
212 W 1ST AVENUE
212 1st Avenue, Orange County, FL
Renovated LAKE BUTLER WATERFRONT 4 Bed 2 bath home in downtown Windermere with boat dock.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Reserve At Belmere
1 Unit Available
1351 GLENWICK DRIVE
1351 Glenwick Drive, Orange County, FL
Come and take a look at this recently renovated 5 bedrooms- 2 of them being master bedrooms and 4 baths with an oversize state of the art pool. This house is located in man gated community Reserve at Belmere.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9149 PALM TREE DRIVE
9149 Palm Tree Drive, Orange County, FL
4 bedroom 2 bath Pool Home in Windermere. Recently renovated, with beautiful Travertine throughout the house. Bedrooms have new Carpet. Master has genuine wood floors. Open floor plan with Great room (Kitchen-Living room combo).
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5181 LATROBE DRIVE
5181 Latrobe Drive, Orange County, FL
Set behind the manned gates of Central Florida’s most exclusive neighborhood and on the 4th hole of the Isleworth Golf Course, this executive pool home offers peace and privacy in a sought-after main phase location.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Reserve At Belmere
1 Unit Available
1232 GLENHEATHER DRIVE
1232 Glenheather Drive, Orange County, FL
GORGEOUS HOME !!!! Gated community. Newly renovated. High ceilings, wood planks on the first floor.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9742 GREEN ISLAND COVE
9742 Green Island Cove, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3083 sqft
Nestled along the shores of beautiful Lake Louise within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this charming golf villa offers a prime lakefront location in proximity to the Clubhouse.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
9108 ISLEWORTH GARDENS DRIVE
9108 Isleworth Gardens Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
4077 sqft
Nestled within the gates of the renowned Isleworth Golf & Country Club, this beautiful home offers a prime location within the Gardens of Isleworth – an intimate enclave of custom homes surrounded by lush gardens, water features, bridges and walking
Results within 5 miles of Windermere
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Metro West
42 Units Available
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Metro West
10 Units Available
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1151 sqft
Area schools: Da Vinci Academy, Florida Virtual School, Valencia College West Campus. Close to MetroWest Golf Club, F&F Marketing, Valencia College District Office. Amenities include: sundeck with pergolas, sand volleyball court, racquetball court, children's playground, pool and heated spa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Florida Center North
20 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Kirkman South
40 Units Available
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1240 sqft
This gated community provides residents with a hot tub, tennis court, gym and onsite parking. The impressive units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Beautiful views of Turkey Lake and just minutes from the Kirkman Shoppes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Metro West
13 Units Available
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1459 sqft
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
9 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Kirkman North
26 Units Available
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1218 sqft
This Metro West community is situated along South Kirkman Road and across the street from Lake Pamela. Enjoyable amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Metro West
18 Units Available
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1478 sqft
Great location alongside Turkey Lake and close to Veranda Park. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Luxury community features a 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Signature Lakes
48 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
16 Units Available
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1564 sqft
This modern premier community is within a short walk of Restaurant Row. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool, and grill area. Luxury amenities and designer kitchens in each home. Fantastic views.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
42 Units Available
Hanover Dr. Phillips
6500 Sand Lake Sound Road, Doctor Phillips, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,323
1490 sqft
Orlando's most contemporary and gorgeous residential designer apartment community, Hanover Dr.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
Metro West
31 Units Available
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1500 sqft
Metro West Village and Turkey Lake are both within walking distance of this property. Units have been recently renovated. Impressive amenities include a clubhouse, hot tub and 24-hour gym in this pet-friendly community.
Similar Pages
Windermere 1 BedroomsWindermere 2 BedroomsWindermere 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWindermere 3 BedroomsWindermere Apartments with Balcony
Windermere Apartments with GarageWindermere Apartments with GymWindermere Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWindermere Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLDeBary, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FL