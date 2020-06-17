4830 RIBAULT LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely a great neighborhood. Convenient to Milton, Pace, Whiting Field. Only one entry into the neighborhood for privacy and quiet. Open floor plan. High ceilings with new crown molding. Formal dining, breakfast nook. Huge family room with gas fireplace. Lovely kitchen with new faucets and upgraded sink, beautiful cabinets. Stainless appliances which remain for tenants. Jack & Jill bath for bedrooms 2 & 3. 3rd bathroom just outside the door for bedroom #4. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower. Laundry is just off the garage. Back yard is privacy fenced. Home backs onto greenbelt so the beauty of the woods becomes yours!