Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 PM

96 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Miami Gardens, FL

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Andover Lakes
52 NE 204th St
52 Northeast 204th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
LOVELY, FURNISHED 1 BD 1 BA APT. ON THE 2ND FLOOR. BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE CANAL FROM THE ENCLOSED BALCONY. NEW CENTRAL A/C. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SHOPPING, MAJOR ROADS AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. ****HOPA 55+ COMMUNITY****

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
271 NW 177
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Studio in Gated community. Tile Floors. Wal-mart is across the street. Close to mayors highways. Easy to show and to rent.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
251 NW 177th St
251 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean and Cozy Studio ready to rent! Very calm and nice neighborhood. Close to main highways. Ready to move in!
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
16450 NW 2 AV
16450 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
condo studio for rent in North Miami Beach $1100 - Property Id: 308054 Great Opportunity!!! Beautifully all upgrade hidden Gem one bedroom unfurnished in a gated community with swimming pool on site. Great location awaits you.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
19334 NW 47th Ct
19334 Northwest 47th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Nice efficiency apartment , very nice house and very large and well maintenance patio where you can grill every single day.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Park
3701 SW 47th Ave
3701 Southwest 47th Avenue, West Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
Charming Efficiency completely remodeled and partially furnish with separate entry from main house 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full kitchen and washer and dryer inside the unit.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2306 Superior St
2306 Superior St, Opa-locka, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Available now in Opa Locka. First floor entry 1BR/1BA duplex. New range to be installed. Fenced in front and backyard. Very close to the Palmetto and Gratigny Parkway.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2241 Monroe St
2241 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
1/1 Hollywood downtown area.The apartment consists of 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space and 1 bathroom. Kitchen totally redone. Tile floor in Living area. There is a private patio for entertainment. Shared Washer/Dryer. No Pets allowed.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
8262 NE 1 AV 9
8262 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1st and Security! Renovated 1/1! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 315138 1st and Security With Approved Credit and Income! Renovated one bedroom and one bath apartment. Third floor.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
601 NW 90th St 9
601 NW 90th St, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Green surrounded townhome in El Portal1/1 - Property Id: 249821 Done with crowded places? Come home to enjoy simple living at this tranquil complex. Semi detached bungalows with green lush areas, very few neighbors and plenty of parking.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Central Hollywood
2415 Lincoln St
2415 Lincoln Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
Bright, beautiful and spacious 1/1 centrally located to downtown Hollywood and Hollywood beach. Easy access to 95, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. A must see! (RLNE5855107)

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2206 Adams St
2206 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$975
Updated, spacious and centrally-located studio apartment in Hollywood. Located in quiet residential area just 10 minutes from the beach and 5 minutes from Hollywood Boulevard's restaurants and shops. New A/C and freshly painted.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5500 Washington 212
5500 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 212 Available 08/14/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149666 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01
13695 Northeast 3rd Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
351 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 in North Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1725 NE 116th Rd
1725 Northeast 116th Road, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
updated one bedroom apt. in prestigious Sans Souci apt. has new electric range oven-new water heater-2 new wall a/cs close to shopping-banks-Bal Harbor-Aventura.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2421 NE 183rd St
2421 Northeast 183rd Street, Ojus, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
ONE BEDROOM / ONE BATHROOM , REDONE , PLUS $80 UTILITIES ( Power , wifi , water , wash and Dry). 375 SQFT . ONLY ONE PERSON. CLOSE AVENTURA MALL

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
756 N 17th Avenue
756 North 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
416 sqft
Cozy studio apt in great East Hollywood location. Minutes to downtown and ideal for a person who enjoys nice bike rides to the beach. First and security moves you in with quick association approval required.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1739 Dewey
1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!

July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Gardens Rent Report. Miami Gardens rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Gardens rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Gardens rents increased slightly over the past month

Miami Gardens rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Gardens stand at $1,149 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,457 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Miami Gardens' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Gardens over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Miami Gardens

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Gardens, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Miami Gardens is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Gardens' median two-bedroom rent of $1,457 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Gardens' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Miami Gardens than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Miami Gardens is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

