apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
15 Apartments for rent in Mascotte, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1593 Orne Street
1593 Orne St, Mascotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1851 sqft
This newly built home in Lake Jackson Ridge has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Mascotte
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
Results within 5 miles of Mascotte
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1185 Singleton Circle
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths single family home Located In Groveland FL! - This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Mascotte
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
46 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Palisades
10643 Spring Lake Drive
10643 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3428 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on half acre corner lot in beautiful Palisades. Second story balconies on the front and rear of the home which you can enter both from the master bedroom has sitting room and massive walk through closet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
734 S Grand Hwy
734 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
~2/2~S Grand Hwy~Hillside Villas~Spacious End Unit & Close to the Pool! - This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1640 sqft
Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arlington Ridge
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
28229 CR 33, Lot W401
28229 County Road 33, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
492 sqft
Attached Carport and storage building make this home very comfortable. Gas stove and electric water heater along with a double door refrigerator. Beautifully appointed and furnished.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Las Colinas
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1304 Cavender Creek Road
1304 Cavender Creek Road, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2562 sqft
Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
109 West Minneola Street
109 West Minneola Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1355 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
