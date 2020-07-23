Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Marco Island, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marco Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Marco Beach
305 Colonial AVE
305 Colonial Avenue, Marco Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
Located adjacent to the world famous Tigertail Beach! Walk to the Beach from this beautifully maintained Old Florida Style Contemporary Beach House. Enjoy the long canal view from the brand NEW Panoramic Super Screen Lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Marco Island

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4610 Hawks Nest DR
4610 Hawks Nest Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1414 sqft
**Seasonal Furnished Rental - Available NOW at a great price!!** Come and enjoy the resort style living at the award winning community of Fiddlers Creek. This FIRST FLOOR coach home has two bedrooms, den/office, and a one car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Marco Island
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
127 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,270
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
30 Units Available
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,302
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4475 Botanical Place Circle #10-102
4475 Botanical Place Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2600 sqft
**BOTANICAL PLACE**2 STORY ONE OF A KIND TOWNHOME**3 BEDS PLUS LOFT 3 1/2 BATHS**ATTACHED GARAGE**ANNUAL RENTAL**AVAILABLE NOW**VIRTUAL LINK TOUR -https://my.matterport.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
4605 Bayshore DR
4605 Bayshore Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
886 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. This unit is minutes from Downtown Naples, and you can walk to the Botanical Garden. Just off of Bayshore Road, you can enjoy all the new parks and food trucks.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5235 Myrtle LN
5235 Myrtle Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2320 sqft
Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
14636 Catamaran PL
14636 Catamaran Place, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
2431 sqft
Naples Reserve is a new gated community in South Naples. Its grand entrance welcomes you in to the community with so much to offer! Fun-filled, casual Florida home style community with water-front living describes Naples Reserve.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8355 Mystic Greens WAY
8355 Mystic Greens Way, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2359 sqft
IMMACULATE! Spacious second floor coach home in a gated community within beautiful Lely Resort. Open floor plan boasts extra wide hallways and high ceilings. Recently renovated throughout.

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8161 Twelve Oaks CIR
8161 Twelve Oaks Circle, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1016 sqft
*JAN - MAR 2021 RENTED* Welcome to Twelve Oaks, your beautifully renovated vacation home located in the renowned Lely Resort community.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
5616 Greenwood CIR
5616 Greenwood Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Villas at Greenwood Lakes! This Villa is available for annual rental. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Hardwood floors in the bedrooms, Tiles throughout, Open Kitchen, recently painted, large Screen Lanai, gated community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Marco Island, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marco Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

