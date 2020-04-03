All apartments in Marco Island
1351 Caxambas CT

1351 Caxambas Court · (239) 910-1180
Location

1351 Caxambas Court, Marco Island, FL 34145
Marco Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$27,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4458 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Waterfront Luxury!! Stunning Gulf waterfront pool home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and boasts 4,458 sq ft under air living space with an additional 1,000 sq ft of covered lanai with endless views into the Gulf of Mexico. A plush tropical retreat featuring an outdoor heated infinity pool and spa, a brand new double boat dock, kayaks, paddle boards, bicycles, beach gear, and a marina across the way to bring you jet skis to rent. This home features a gourmet kitchen, custom cabinetry and breakfast bar, a master suite that opens to the beautiful lanai with expansive views of the Gulf and surrounding islands. The master walk-in closet offers built-in cabinets and drawers, as well as its own washer and dryer. This living room offers all-around sliding pocket doors to bring the outside in, while the rest of the home offers three guest bedrooms, a formal dining room, sitting room, indoor bar, laundry room, and so much more. Enjoy evenings on the dock with its underwater green snook light to view sea life swimming below, and wake up to dolphins and manatees playing in the water. Available for 30-day minimum rentals only. Call Christine for showings and availability 239-910-1180.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Caxambas CT have any available units?
1351 Caxambas CT has a unit available for $27,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1351 Caxambas CT have?
Some of 1351 Caxambas CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Caxambas CT currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Caxambas CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Caxambas CT pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Caxambas CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marco Island.
Does 1351 Caxambas CT offer parking?
No, 1351 Caxambas CT does not offer parking.
Does 1351 Caxambas CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 Caxambas CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Caxambas CT have a pool?
Yes, 1351 Caxambas CT has a pool.
Does 1351 Caxambas CT have accessible units?
No, 1351 Caxambas CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Caxambas CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 Caxambas CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 Caxambas CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1351 Caxambas CT does not have units with air conditioning.
