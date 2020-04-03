1351 Caxambas CT

Amenities

Waterfront Luxury!! Stunning Gulf waterfront pool home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and boasts 4,458 sq ft under air living space with an additional 1,000 sq ft of covered lanai with endless views into the Gulf of Mexico. A plush tropical retreat featuring an outdoor heated infinity pool and spa, a brand new double boat dock, kayaks, paddle boards, bicycles, beach gear, and a marina across the way to bring you jet skis to rent. This home features a gourmet kitchen, custom cabinetry and breakfast bar, a master suite that opens to the beautiful lanai with expansive views of the Gulf and surrounding islands. The master walk-in closet offers built-in cabinets and drawers, as well as its own washer and dryer. This living room offers all-around sliding pocket doors to bring the outside in, while the rest of the home offers three guest bedrooms, a formal dining room, sitting room, indoor bar, laundry room, and so much more. Enjoy evenings on the dock with its underwater green snook light to view sea life swimming below, and wake up to dolphins and manatees playing in the water. Available for 30-day minimum rentals only. Call Christine for showings and availability 239-910-1180.