apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM
138 Apartments for rent in Manasota Key, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2950 N BEACH ROAD
2950 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1173 sqft
DIRECT GULF FRONT *** BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS FROM YOUR LANAI *** BOATERS DREAM *** UPDATED *** Come live the Island Life Style at Tamarind Gulf & Bay. Boaters enjoy the beautiful crystal blue waters of the Gulf on Mexico with World Class Fishing.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1330 BEACH ROAD
1330 Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Private resort, competently remodeled to highest standards.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2795 N BEACH ROAD
2795 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1529 sqft
Less than .5 mile stroll to the warm sand and blue waters of Englewood Beach, this Manasota Key home provides the perfect backdrop for your escape to paradise.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2690 N BEACH
2690 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2905 sqft
The Ultimate Beach Front LUXURY DREAM Vacation Rental is waiting for you! MANASOTA KEY is a charming off the beaten path barrier island located in S.W. Florida nestled between the Gulf of Mexico and Lemon Bay. North Beach Rd-a two lane road runs N.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2700 N BEACH ROAD
2700 North Beach Road, Manasota Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1311 sqft
AVAILABLE Jan 6 2021 FOR THE SEASON*** GULF FRONT PELICAN LANDING FULLY UPDATED LOFT CONDO**FABULOUS MODERN INTERIOR and SPECTACULAR VIEWS**This unit is completely and tastefully updated.
Results within 1 mile of Manasota Key
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
1954 OREGON TRAIL
1954 Oregon Trail, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
2/2 Condo available as seasonal rental. Dock and pool access. This condo has views of the marina and is located close to dinning, shopping and the beach. Please call for more details and for summer rates.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
470 S MCCALL ROAD
470 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
487 sqft
Old Florida charm is found in this small, tropical resort-style 14 unit Bay Front condominium with Gulf access.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1375 BEACH ROAD
1375 Beach Road, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1760 sqft
NOT AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021. Rented 4/1/20 - 5/6/20. Seasonal/Short Term Rental available throughout year. Posted rate is winter/peak season rate. Off season/ summer rates are $3,500.00 for April, and $3,000 per month from May through December.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Old Englewood Village
480 S MCCALL ROAD
480 South Mccall Road, Englewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
Rented thru March 2021. $1850 from May-Dec only. Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Old Englewood Village area. Two screened tiled lanais-front and side rear. Partial views of Lemon Bay can be seen in rear.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2535 10TH STREET
2535 10th Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1220 sqft
AVAILABLE EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020 ON MONTHLY BASIS.
Results within 5 miles of Manasota Key
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
9426 Tacoma Ave,
9426 Tacoma Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Duplex Rental Available - Property Id: 281598 Brand new duplex available to rent 08/01/2020. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
7019 Janette Street
7019 Janette Street, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
912 sqft
***VACATION/SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***Pet Friendly-Fenced in Back Yard*** AVAILABLE: April - Nov 2020 RENTED: Dec-Mar 2021 Jan-Mar $2,500* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Does not include taxes and fees This quaint, beautifully landscaped two
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10204 Deerwood Ave
10204 Deerwood Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1692 sqft
Beautiful Paradise Living Waiting For You! - Property Id: 194004 This home is located close to all that Englewood has to offer. Located on a quite street with beautiful landscaped yard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
26 Quails Run, Unit 4
26 Quails Run Blvd, Englewood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
634 sqft
VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL - VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL Available: May through December 14, 2020 and starting May 1, 2021 Rented: Dec 2020 - Apr 30, 2021 Season (Jan-Mar) - $1,800 Off-Season (Apr-Dec) - $1,200 3 Month MINIMUM rental in this
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Lampp Dr
1120 Lampp Drive, Englewood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1304 sqft
Gulf Access Slice Of Paradise Waiting For You! - Property Id: 182155 beautiful slice of paradise waiting on you! located on a quite street, close to beaches, shopping, dining, entertainment, and much, much more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Pebble Beach
180 ROTONDA BOULEVARD W
180 Rotonda Boulevard West, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1128 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in the deed restricted community of Rotonda West. Apartment features tile in the living room, kitchen, bathroom, and family room, carpet in the bedrooms, screened lanai, and interior laundry.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8232 ARCHIE STREET
8232 Archie Street, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
957 sqft
Affordable two bedroom, 1 bath with screened in POOL and FENCED IN BACK YARD in tropical scenery! As you enter the home, you are welcomed by wonderful hardwood floors and slider door allowing the natural light to flow into the main living area.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
27345 DRIVER LANE
27345 Driver Lane, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2298 sqft
This fully upgraded Three Bed/Two and a Half Bath Neal Home is ready for you.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
10600 LEMON CREEK LOOP
10600 Lemon Creek Loop, Rotonda, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
2628 sqft
Top notched up scale 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhouse with approx 2700 SF under/air. One of 2 master bedrooms/baths located on lower floor. Upstairs provides an additional master suite and 2 more bedrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
64 ANNAPOLIS LANE
64 Annapolis Lane, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1351 sqft
Lovely 2-bedroom 2-bath pool home offers a spacious open floor plan with a living room and family room. Family room overlooks the large lanai and pool area, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
149 CADDY ROAD
149 Caddy Road, Rotonda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1284 sqft
Located in the highly sought, deed restricted Rotonda community, this home makes for a comfortable vacation retreat. Pack lightly as the home is equipped with all the conveniences of home.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Long Meadow
155 LONG MEADOW LANE
155 Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Leave those Winter blues behind as the sun is shining and the temperatures are perfect here in Southwest FL. Located in the well sought Rotonda community, this home is the perfect escape.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Grove City
2085 DAKOTA AVENUE
2085 Dakota Avenue, Grove City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1212 sqft
Pet Friendly! Bring your boat! The Slippery Snook is the perfect south Florida vacation home for couples, families and your pets.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Oakland Hills
37 OAKLAND HILLS PLACE
37 Oakland Hills Place, Rotonda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1321 sqft
Seasonal Rental located in the Rotunda West community. This 3/2 single family home over looks the golf course, is approximately 12 minutes from Englewood Beach, shopping and restaurants.
