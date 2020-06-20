111 Shoreview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful/immaculate 2000sq.ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Mill Bayou subdivision, built in 2015. This home offers a wide open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The house has both a covered front and back porch, as well as a fenced yard. The kitchen and baths feature granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in master closet. All windows have easy to assemble hurricane cloth shutters. Auto sprinkler system has 5 zones, and utilizes reclaimed water. This is a wonderful family-oriented community, with a pavilion/gazebo, picnic area, and community pool. Walking distance to North Bay Haven School.

Rental Price includes pest control and lawn care! The home comes with a microwave, oven/stove, and refrigerator.