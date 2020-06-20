All apartments in Lynn Haven
111 Shoreview Dr
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

111 Shoreview Dr

111 Shoreview Drive · (850) 399-0112
Location

111 Shoreview Drive, Lynn Haven, FL 32404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful/immaculate 2000sq.ft. 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Mill Bayou subdivision, built in 2015. This home offers a wide open floor plan with plenty of natural light. The house has both a covered front and back porch, as well as a fenced yard. The kitchen and baths feature granite countertops. Spacious master bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in master closet. All windows have easy to assemble hurricane cloth shutters. Auto sprinkler system has 5 zones, and utilizes reclaimed water. This is a wonderful family-oriented community, with a pavilion/gazebo, picnic area, and community pool. Walking distance to North Bay Haven School.
Rental Price includes pest control and lawn care! The home comes with a microwave, oven/stove, and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Shoreview Dr have any available units?
111 Shoreview Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Shoreview Dr have?
Some of 111 Shoreview Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Shoreview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
111 Shoreview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Shoreview Dr pet-friendly?
No, 111 Shoreview Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn Haven.
Does 111 Shoreview Dr offer parking?
No, 111 Shoreview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 111 Shoreview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Shoreview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Shoreview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 111 Shoreview Dr has a pool.
Does 111 Shoreview Dr have accessible units?
No, 111 Shoreview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Shoreview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Shoreview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Shoreview Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Shoreview Dr has units with air conditioning.
