Lynn Haven, FL
111 Redfish Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

111 Redfish Way

111 Redfish Way · (850) 233-7926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Redfish Way, Lynn Haven, FL 32404

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Redfish Way · Avail. Jul 4

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1915 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
111 Redfish Way Available 07/04/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and the community features a picnic area, fire pit, pavilion/gazebo, and community pool.

The open floor plan boasts a spacious living area and kitchen with luxury vinyl wood flooring, and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen offers granite counters, shaker cabinets, stainless appliances and a center island. The formal dining room is just off the front entry, and could be used as a home office or playroom. Featuring a split bedroom plan, the expansive master bedroom is on the back side of the home with views of back yard. The master has trey ceilings, carpet, and en suite bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have carpet and 10' ceilings. Over-sized 2-car garage; Washer/dryer hookup. This is a must see home! Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE4911456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Redfish Way have any available units?
111 Redfish Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Redfish Way have?
Some of 111 Redfish Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Redfish Way currently offering any rent specials?
111 Redfish Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Redfish Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Redfish Way is pet friendly.
Does 111 Redfish Way offer parking?
Yes, 111 Redfish Way does offer parking.
Does 111 Redfish Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Redfish Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Redfish Way have a pool?
Yes, 111 Redfish Way has a pool.
Does 111 Redfish Way have accessible units?
No, 111 Redfish Way does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Redfish Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Redfish Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Redfish Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Redfish Way does not have units with air conditioning.
