Amenities

111 Redfish Way Available 07/04/20 Executive 3 BR/2 BA Home by North Bay Haven at Villages of Mill Bayou! - Beautifully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept floor plan in the heart of Panama City! The home is located next to North Bay Haven Charter Academy and the community features a picnic area, fire pit, pavilion/gazebo, and community pool.



The open floor plan boasts a spacious living area and kitchen with luxury vinyl wood flooring, and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen offers granite counters, shaker cabinets, stainless appliances and a center island. The formal dining room is just off the front entry, and could be used as a home office or playroom. Featuring a split bedroom plan, the expansive master bedroom is on the back side of the home with views of back yard. The master has trey ceilings, carpet, and en suite bathroom with double vanities, soaking tub, walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. Other bedrooms have carpet and 10' ceilings. Over-sized 2-car garage; Washer/dryer hookup. This is a must see home! Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE4911456)