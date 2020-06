Amenities

gym elevator internet access range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

Several private suites available within the gym building. They range from 175 SQFT-1200 SQFT. Utilities are included, tenant is responsible for any phone/internet service. Wi-fi is available. Security deposit will be the same as the first month's rent on each unit. Units range from $400-$1,200/month