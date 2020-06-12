/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 PM
123 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakewood Park, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6012 Indrio Road #E-4
6012 Indrio Road, Lakewood Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1078 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent. First and Security to Move In. ($1700) If you would like to schedule a showing please call 772-370-6821. $50 per person 18+ application fee. (RLNE5798378)
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood Park
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2066 5th Court SE
2066 5th Court Southeast, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1815 sqft
Cable Included. Sleeps 6 pp Max
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood Park
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
3215 S Lakeview Circle
3215 South Lakeview Circle, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1305 sqft
Available for monthly rental. Available for next season October through January 20121. Rented February and March 2021
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Hwy A1a 712
4200 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
- Oceanfront unit on the 7th floor with amazing ocean view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, recent remodeled, granite counter tops Turnkey furnished - just move in and enjoy!! Private beach access, with walkway to the ocean.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
7 Th Terr
7 Th, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
850 sqft
Beautiful recently renovated 2/1 Unit.Very quiet neighbourhood close to Highways,Beach,Airport,Church,Mall and Schools. Unit is equipped with stainless steel appliances,granite countertop,porcelain flooring ,High Speed Internet,Tv and security.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
523 N 25th St - 2
523 North 25th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$700
712 sqft
Cute duplex close to shopping and schools
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Avenue D District
1 Unit Available
427 N 14th St
427 North 14th Street, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Laminate flooring in all living areas and tiled in kitchen and bath. 2 Large bedrooms. New kitchen cabinets. Plenty of space. Contact us today for a showing!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2800 N Highway A1a N
2800 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1307 sqft
Direct Oceanfront unit, fully furnished !! enjoy the sun set & sun rise from your 8th floor balcony !! resort like amenities with : heated pool, spa , fitness center, sauna, club house , shared tennis courts , extra storage !! not to mention
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
300 Harbour Drive
300 Harbour Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Moorings Membership included with this Beautifully upgraded modern 2/2 Townhouse. Upstairs Balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. Perfect Location! Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
305 N Grove Isle Circle
305 North Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 2/2 1st Floor unit in 55+ Community with a spectacular view of the lake from large enclosed back porch. Condo includes a Car port and small pet is acceptable 20lbs max.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
572 7th
572 7th Street, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely, freshly painted, tiled 2/2 condo with beautiful views of pond and foundation. Shows pride of ownership. Washer and dryer in unit. Separate bedrooms, walk in closet. Garage available.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5059 N Highway A1A
5059 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Coastal chic & awaiting your retreat. Come enjoy all the comforts of home with fabulous ocean & river views in this stunning condo. Resort like amenities include pool, clubhouse , private beach access, putting green, tennis, kayaks, and more.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1135 3rd Avenue
1135 3rd Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great building location in Breakwater Villa's. Ground floor unit, centrally located and close to the beaches.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
908 Mccray Court
908 Mc Crary Court, Fort Pierce, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
672 sqft
Come See this completely remodeled duplex. New Tile Floors, Cabinets, Interior Paint.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
86 Crooked Tree Lane
86 Crooked Tree Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Avail Now 2/2 1st flr Vista Royale condo. New AC. Private, enclosed porch overlooks pond w/golf course beyond. Short walk from parking; laundry steps away. New kitchen w/granite counters, new appl.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2801 N Highway A1a
2801 Atlantic Beach Boulevard, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautifully renovated Townhome is ready for immediate occupancy! New carefree stainless appliances & stunning granite countertops w/ breakfast bar. Natural light brightens the open living area and highlights the new tile flooring.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
4949 N Highway A1A
4949 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful end unit townhouse, beach views, newly remodeled and new furnishings. Private beach access, fishing pier, tennis courts, community pool and sauna. Steps to the ocean. Private outside patio. Kayaks, bikes and grill.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheval Drive
1220 Cheval Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Two story 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse close to the beach, shopping, & river. Gated community, heated community pool. Washer/dryer upstairs. 1 car attached garage.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1166 6th Avenue
1166 6th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Prime rental opportunity in the heart of one of Vero Beach's hottest, most central areas. Spacious 2/2 end unit in friendly building features newer flooring, carpet, appliances & fresh paint.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5061 N Hwy A1a 703
5061 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gorgeous Ocean Views from this 7th floor Bryn Mawr condo. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, spacious & nicely furnished unit AVAILABLE ONLY MAY THRU DECEMBER. Across from ocean with private beach access, tennis, community pool.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2165 Galleon Drive
2165 Galleon Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available now to Enjoy evening Cocktails Poolside and the Sand on your toes by Day! This Comfortable setting offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, spacious kitchen and living areas with nice size screened and covered patio with poolside views.
Similar Pages
Lakewood Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood Park 3 BedroomsLakewood Park Apartments with BalconyLakewood Park Apartments with Garage
Lakewood Park Apartments with GymLakewood Park Apartments with ParkingLakewood Park Apartments with PoolLakewood Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
West Palm Beach, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLJuno Beach, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FL