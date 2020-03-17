All apartments in Lakeland Highlands
Find more places like 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland Highlands, FL
/
6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE

6632 Sweetbriar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6632 Sweetbriar Lane, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813
Christina Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Check this out! 3 bedroom/2 bath and a den in this lovely condo in the Bluffs Condominiums in Christina. Rent includes: tennis, pool, clubhouse, sewer, water, trash pick-up, pest control and ground maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE have any available units?
6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE have?
Some of 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland Highlands.
Does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE offer parking?
No, 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE has a pool.
Does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFuller Heights, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLEagle Lake, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLBloomingdale, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLZephyrhills, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLDavenport, FLFour Corners, FLPasadena Hills, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa