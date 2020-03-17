6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE

Amenities

dishwasher pool ceiling fan tennis court clubhouse range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Check this out! 3 bedroom/2 bath and a den in this lovely condo in the Bluffs Condominiums in Christina. Rent includes: tennis, pool, clubhouse, sewer, water, trash pick-up, pest control and ground maintenance.