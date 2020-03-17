6632 Sweetbriar Lane, Lakeland Highlands, FL 33813 Christina Woods
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Check this out! 3 bedroom/2 bath and a den in this lovely condo in the Bluffs Condominiums in Christina. Rent includes: tennis, pool, clubhouse, sewer, water, trash pick-up, pest control and ground maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE have any available units?
6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland Highlands, FL.
What amenities does 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE have?
Some of 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6632 SWEETBRIAR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.