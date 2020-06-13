Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL

Finding an apartment in Lake Wales that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Columbia Avenue
1016 Columbia Avenue, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
508 S 8th St
508 South 8th Street, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
730 sqft
Cozy 1 bedrom duplex in Lake Wales - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Lake Wales. Home has beautiful dark wooden floors in living room and bedroom area, Move in ready.

1 of 12

Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
764 Barclay Terrace
764 Barclay Terrace, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Like new located close to the lake and walk path - YOU MUST CALL TO GET MORE INFO OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. EMAILS GET LOST. 863-325-6680. This charming home is located close to Lake Wailes Lake and the walking path.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wales
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
320 Lake Daisy Loop
320 Lake Daisy Loop, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1315 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex in Winter Haven - A very nice and quite 2-Bedroom, 2-bathroom in Winter Haven. This unit includes the utilities: water & trash (RLNE3857897)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3218 Whispering Trails Ave
3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1253 sqft
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2684 Whispering Trails Drive
2684 Whispering Trails Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1148 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6589 Crescent Loop
6589 Crescent Loop, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1683 sqft
6589 Crescent Loop Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous, 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home - This home is only a few years old and features update appliances and a screened in patio as well as being zoned for the best schools!! Lessee(s) are required to provide

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
356 Lake Daisy Circle
356 Lake Daisy Circle, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1233 sqft
Great home just minutes to LegoLand. Kitchen appliances included.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Wales
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 Avenue U NE
510 Avenue U Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1073 sqft
510 Avenue U NE Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 510 AVENUE U NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $925/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard and affordable rental home in

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
461 Cinnamon Drive
461 Cinnamon Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2031 sqft
Poinciana 2 story home! - Beautiful 2 story home with Family Room close to the kitchen and its breakfast nook and slider to a patio, making it perfect for family gatherings! Living/Dining Room also has access to a patio (2 patios!) and welcomed

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
361 Port Pleasant Dr
361 Port Pleasant Drive, Poinciana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
812 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Lake Marion Golf Community for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 2 bath, 812 sq. ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
419 Bay Leaf Drive
419 Bay Leaf Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1797 sqft
Gorgeous roomy house in a beautiful location - Lease-Purchase - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM. If you need 1-2 years to qualify for a mortgage and want to start working on buying the house today this program is for you.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1024 30th St NW
1024 30th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
Newly Remodeled Home - Property Id: 291643 Beautifully remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. New interior and exterior paint, new flooring, remodel bathroom & kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and much more. This home is move-in ready.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
233 9th St N
233 North 9th Street, Haines City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Haines City - Property Id: 261480 Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath single-family home located in Haines City Florida. Nearby schools include Haines City Senior High School, Shelley S. Boone Middle School and Ridge Community High School.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
231 Quentin Ave. NW
231 Quentin Avenue Northwest, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
231 Quentin NW, Winterhaven - Single Family Home, New ROOF, Paint, kitchen, bath, deck and window AC units. (RLNE5844228)

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Amazon Court
603 Amazon Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2806 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3/2.5 PLUS OFFICE LARGE POINCIANA VILLAGES RENTAL HOME - NEED SPACE - THIS IS THE HOUSE FOR YOU!! Enjoy living in this spacious home with over 2800 square feet. This 2 story home sits on a cul-de-sac for a more tranquil environment.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lake Wales, FL

Finding an apartment in Lake Wales that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

